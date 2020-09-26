At Patriot Place in Foxboro, restaurateurs keep a bright outlook as weather cools

FOXBORO -- Mansfield residents Sandra Doherty and her friend Marcia Hayes had just finished dinner outside on the patio of Skipjack’s Restaurant at Patriot Place on a recent Saturday evening, but they were in no rush to go.
They were people watching on the North Marketplace plaza, enjoying the sounds of the nearby stage band and taking in the gold flames shooting up from the just-lit fire pit that sits near Skipjack’s patio dining area. Their night was not over just because dinner was.
“It’s been great here,” Hayes said about their outside dining experience on the newly expanded stone patio in front of the restaurant. “When you see a lot of people out to dinner, it makes you feel better.”
For some patrons, dining out serves as a reminder of pre-pandemic life, restoring a sense of normalcy amid the abnormal times in which we live. For some restaurants, outdoor dining has been a lifesaver amid state coronavirus pandemic restrictions.
But as fall’s chill, which inevitably leads to winter’s cold, starts to nip the air, local restaurants are planning their next moves. They’re hoping diners have an appetite for indoor seating while coming up with creative heating arrangements on outdoor patios, trends they’re already seeing in action.
Peter Dowd, Skipjack’s general manager, said outdoor enhancements, including a new fire pit, help attract patrons and are an example of the support restaurants have received from Patriot Place’s management, which operates the pit.
“Patriot Place really went to bat for all of us over the past several months, and they helped with the patio extensions so we could add more tables,” he said. “We were very fortunate with the summer. We had a lot of clear, dry weather and people liked dining outside — and we want to keep giving them something to enjoy out here.”
When the state ordered all restaurants and bars to close indoor dining rooms in March, some restaurants shifted to takeout-only while others remained closed. As part of the state’s phased reopening plan, restaurants were able to offer outdoor sit-down service in June, but with strict rules regarding spacing, sanitization and mask use. The state allowed indoor seating to resume in early July.
The number of patrons allowed in a party was capped at six, but Gov. Charlie Baker announced Wednesday that limit would be increased to 10. He also gave the go-ahead to serving food in bar areas, although social distancing measures must still be in place.
The new rules take effect Monday.
Dowd said Skipjack’s offered takeout throughout the pandemic’s earlier months, adding that it “sustained us.” The restaurant reopened as soon as the state allowed.
With outdoor dining, Dowd said Skipjack’s patio started with 60 seats but, with Patriot Place’s help, expanded to 80 — and he said they fill up.
At nearby Citizen Crust, Manager Deb Ahearn said they were finding customers appreciated the flip-down protective plastic lining they installed alongside the patio, which was full last Saturday night.
“This is now like a three-season room, until the snow flies. If we can, we’ll keep this going,” Ahearn said.
Patriot Place General Manager Brian Earley told The Sun Chronicle this week that the local establishments have been “anxious for this (the easing of restrictions) to happen, especially on the additional seating inside.”
Back in late July, Citizen Crust, which opened in June, closed temporarily along with the Patriot Place restaurant Tavolino after two employees who lived together were confirmed to have contracted the virus, Foxboro Board of Health Chairman Eric Arvedon told The Sun Chronicle in August. Citizen Crust staff also work at Tavolino, which has the same owner.
Both restaurants reopened Aug. 4.
Earley said the more than 20 restaurants at Patriot Place will be following all safety guidelines, adding that it’s all about people feeling comfortable eating indoors.
“We’ve done all the precautions over and above for those folks who want to safely dine inside,” Earley said, although he admitted some patrons won’t feel comfortable doing that anytime soon.
More opting for inside, say restaurants
However, Dowd and other restaurateurs at Patriot Place say they’re seeing more diners opt for inside seating than before.
“We’re finding more and more people do want both; they say they’re OK with eating inside or outside,” Dowd said.
Maureen and Kenny Rinehart of Taunton are a couple on different sides of the comfort zone. While sitting by Patriot Place’s fire pit taking in an outdoor concert before their reservation came up, Maureen said she prefers to continue dining outside only, while Kenny wouldn’t object to dining inside.
“As long as they have this outside — the fire pit, the music — we’ll be here,” Maureen said of the ambiance.
“It’s nice to try and extend summer. It’s a nice night out here,” Kenny said. “But I could eat in or out. I don’t worry as much.”
Down the way at Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse, the expanded stone patio was filled with customers who were enjoying dinner as they sat surrounded by tall outdoor heaters as the sun began to set.
“We added the heaters, expanded the seating. It’s been well received, and we hope to keep it going until at least the end of October,” said Davio’s CEO Steve DiFillippo.
Though diners have enjoyed the newly expanded patio experience, DiFillippo said he’s seeing an increase in people saying they want to go to dinner inside a restaurant again, and he believes that is crucial for the industry as it recovers going forward. The Davio’s group of restaurants that once were spread across five states is now down to six remaining restaurants in Massachusetts and one in Pennsylvania.
“There’s no question, from what I see, that people want to get back to normal life again and we do have people wanting to come inside again. They do seem over it,” he said, referring to the virus threat.
“All these months we see people crowding inside stores and I don’t see them cleaning all the time. But with dining inside a restaurant, people can absolutely do it safely if they understand the amount of cleaning and sanitizing we do,” DiFillippo said. “All masks, the distancing of tables, and because we do contact tracing, we know that people are not getting sick from visiting a restaurant.”
Bob Luz, president of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, would agree. He said he’s confident customers are getting comfortable with the idea of returning to restaurant dining, both inside and outside.
“As the months have gone on, starting with the warmer summer months, eating outside became more popular than takeout, which was most popular in the early months of the pandemic,” he said. “And it shows people want to go out to dinner again.
“Right now, they like the ambiance, the al fresco feel of outside. But we find as more folks try inside again, they say, ‘That was OK, that was good. I can feel safe again.’”
Recognizing outside dining remains popular this fall, the state has helped restaurants with the purchase of outside heater lamps, tenting and patio extensions through Baker’s “Outdoor Main Streets,” a $5 million grant program.
Luz said more direct financial aid is coming from Beacon Hill where an economic assistance legislative package aimed at numerous industries is under review. Once the two different versions of the legislation pending in both the House and Senate get ironed out, the restaurant industry would receive anywhere from $15 million to $20 million in direct financial aid.
A separate provision in the bill would also address the mounting costs restaurants are facing for takeout delivery vendors, whose services have skyrocketed during the pandemic. The provision would cap the fees such vendors can charge per individual order at 15%, and that would remain in effect until the pandemic passes.
It’s needed help as roughly 3,600 Massachusetts restaurants out of 16,000, about 20%, have closed permanently since the start of the pandemic, Luz told WBZ-TV earlier this month.
Luz told The Sun Chronicle he hopes to see a resurgence of inside dining this winter and believes some recent easing of restrictions for inside dining announced this week by Baker’s office will help.
But Luz said he also expects the current popularity of outside dining will return in full force for the summer of 2021. He notes the Baker’s administration has already approved the so-called “extension of premises” provision, allowing the current expanded outside dining areas to continue serving food and alcohol al fresco until the pandemic is officially declared over.
“Governor Baker has backed us up and consistently states restaurants are not the problem (with new case spikes). It’s been large, unruly parties where all the rules are ignored,” Luz said. “He’s been supportive to us.”
Hearty New Englanders
Back at Patriot Place, DiFillippo, Dowd and other restaurant owners say having the New England Patriots season resume has helped draw people back, because even if fans are currently not allowed inside the stadium they feel part of the action, even if they’re just dining in the shadow of mighty Gillette.
It’s also a plus to have diehard Pats fans as part of your outside dining customer base because to them, a crisp fall evening is a balmy experience compared to the outdoor stadium conditions during the winter months at Gillette.
“We’re very used to sitting inside Gillette, in all kinds of weather, so this (a crisp fall night) is nothing,” Kenny Rinehart said. “Dressing in layers is what we’re used to whenever we come up here.”
That may suit them, but for others, there will need to be more to draw patrons to the area.
Earley said that in addition to the center’s annual holiday giving tree and light displays, Patriot Place would like to bring back outside dining igloos, which were used last winter, to keep the scene going. He added that they “create a festive and warm environment for guests as the season changes.”
At the Patriot Place fire pit, while some prepared to head back inside, others weren’t. They said say the outdoor accommodations that will keep them coming back even as the weather shifts.
Dalia Marinilli of Attleboro and her friend Ann Marie Bielenin of Walpole were two such diners.
“It’s great, I’m loving it, it’s lively here,” Marinilli said as she and Bielenin settled in adjacent to the fire pit to hear the music and take in the fall evening scene.
And Bielenin said she was in it for the long haul into winter.
“I do prefer outside dining more right now,” she said. “And I’ll be out here in December if they keep it all going.”
