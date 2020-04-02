ATTLEBORO
Market Basket stores will be a little less crowded in the foreseeable future, but not because customers aren’t ready to shop there.
In fact, at the supermarket chain’s South Attleboro location early Thursday afternoon, there was a line of shoppers from the entrance down the length of the mostly closed shops along the south side of Bristol Plaza.
Effective Thursday, all Market Basket locations reduced the number of customers in the stores at any given time “to support the important public health goal of social distancing” to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“This in combination with other new protocols will improve the customers’ experience,” the company said.
Food stores are considered essential services and exempt under Gov. Charlie Baker’s order last month that closed many workplaces and prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people.
Under Market Basket’s new rules, the number of shoppers allowed in a store at any one time time depends on its size.
At the South Attleboro store, the limit is 182, according to a sign in the window, and at least 30 to 40 customers were waiting patiently in raw, blustery weather when a reporter stopped by.
They were separated by their shopping carts and six feet of space as they queued to enter the store’s lone open entrance, watched over by a red-coated employee. For the most part, the wait to enter seemed to be only a few minutes.
But a few shoppers seemed surprised when they wheeled their carts to the entrance, only to be pointed to the end of the line, several hundred feet away.
An Attleboro police cruiser drove slowly past the line but did not stop.
Ellen Clough, 60, of Cumberland, who had finished her shopping and was loading several bags of groceries into her car in the half-full parking lot, approved of the policy.
“I had space,” she said. “It was calmer, it felt good. It was nice.” Clough said she was able to find everything she was looking for.
Mike from Mansfield, who did not want to give his last name, was resigned to the wait but said, “It kind of makes going to the grocery store a pain when you just want to get in and get out.”
Kerry Garland, 56, of Foxboro, who had been waiting a few minutes but was only shopping for himself and his wife, agreed with limiting customers inside the store.
“The safer the better,” he said.
Inside, several registers were busy and business appeared to be moving along briskly.
Market Basket said it limited customers and made other changes out of concern for the health of its customers and workers.
“These changes reflect the wide range of input we have received on a daily basis — from our customers and our associates and from the governors and public health experts who describe the next several weeks as critical for the health of the residents in our region,” Joseph Schmidt, company operations supervisor, said. “It is important that our customers have a pleasant, safe, and healthy experience in our stores.”
The number of customers allowed in a store at one time is determined by the size of the store. The measure is designed to “ensure that customers have personal space, can maintain social distancing and feel more comfortable,” the company said.
Other measures include:
- A single entrance and exit will be designated for customers’ use. (All fire safety measures will remain in place.)
- Upon entrance, each shopper will be greeted by an associate who will clean and sanitize a carriage for them.
Market Basket’s policy announcement came the same week it announced two associates at its Chelsea store tested positive for coronavirus. The store said it was following guidelines from the Chelsea Board of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Last month, Market Basket announced that its stores would open at 7 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. and also offer special shopping hours for seniors and other customers who are more susceptible to the virus. The hours are 5:30 to 7 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Stop & Shop is also offering special early morning shopping hours for customers over 60 years old. The company has not indicated it is limiting the number of customers in its stores.
Shaw’s Supermarkets spokeswoman Teresa Edington said, “We will continue to comply by all local and state regulations where we operate. During this time, in some areas where regulations have not been placed on customer capacity, we are limiting the number of customers to help ensure the safety of our customers and employees,” while also enforcing social distancing.
The South Attleboro Market Basket opened in 2015 in a former Shaw’s that closed in 2009.
