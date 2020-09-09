ATTLEBORO -- Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual ceremony to commemorate the Sept. 11 terror attacks will be limited to a livestreamed event on Facebook this year.
The ceremony, commemorating the 19th anniversary of the attacks, will begin at 9:55 a.m. Friday.
To watch the ceremony on Facebook Live, follow the link https://tinyurl.com/y5u4zufa.
Typically, the fire department would host between 50 and 100 people at the Union Street headquarters to honor those who lost their lives during the attacks. The past ceremonies were open to the public and featured local dignitaries.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the department will still host the ceremony with a small number of firefighters, but will not be inviting members of the public or community leaders to attend in person.
“This is obviously a very different year given the circumstances, but we felt that it was important to still hold the ceremony in some fashion and to give people a way to view things without having to be here at the station,” Fire Chief Scott Lachance said in a statement.
The event will include the raising and lowering of the American flag, a moment of silence and a bell ringing.
“It’s always important to remember what happened and to pay our respects to those who died,” Lachance said. “Nearly 20 years later, we still honor our fellow firefighters who sacrificed their lives to help others that day. We will never forget their sacrifice.”
Nearly 3,000 people were killed in attacks in addition to over 340 firefighters and more than 60 police officers. Al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked airliners that struck the World Trade Center in Manhattan and the Pentagon. A fourth plane was destined for Washington, D.C., but crashed at Story Creek Township in Pennsylvania when passengers fought with the hijackers.
