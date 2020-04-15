Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux is urging city employees to wear a mask when working indoors or around other people.
Meanwhile, officials in Plainville have issued an “emergency order” that requires employees of all “essential businesses” to wear a mask when interacting with customers or when they are near other workers.
Attleboro employees are not required to wear masks, but Heroux is pushing hard for them to do so.
“I am strongly urging you to wear one of these masks if you are working indoors or around other employees,” he said in a letter to workers Tuesday. “This is something that as each of you follow, you are helping keep your colleagues and their families safe. By cooperating with this, you are showing that you care about others’ health and safety.”
He said masks need not be worn if working alone in an office, but should be worn “as much as possible in the presence of others, even if you are more than six feet apart.”
In Plainville, the board of health and Town Administrator Jennifer Thompson issued an emergency order effective Wednesday requiring all employees of essential businesses “to wear a face covering over their mouth and nose when interacting with the public and within six feet of a co-worker.”
The order also requires businesses to post a notice on their doors urging customers to wear masks.
In addition, businesses are required to limit the number of customers allowed in the store at one time.
For more information go to the town’s website at www.plainville.ma.us.
