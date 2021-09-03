The latest figures from the state show area coronavirus cases rose by almost the same amount as the week before.
Cases in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area went up by 248 for the week ending Sept. 2 compared to 249 for the week ending Aug. 26, according to the state Department of Public Health.
The new total for the area since the pandemic began is 17,615.
The recent case increase are believed to be fueled by the more contagious delta variant of the virus.
Last week increase in new cases was 15 and this week it’s down one, the first time that’s happened in eight weeks.
Four of the 10 communities had fewer new cases. They included Attleboro, with 22 fewer; Mansfield, four; North Attleboro, one; and Rehoboth, two.
Plainville held even at 11 new cases. Norton showed the biggest increase with 18.
A death count was not taken this past week, but as of last week there were 292 deaths area-wide.
That number has held steady for 14 weeks.
The average positive test percentage for the 10 communities came in a 3.6 percent down from last week’s average of 3.82 percent.
The actual percentage was calculated this past week for the first time and it came in at 3.52 percent.
That rate is running about eight-tenths of a point higher than the statewide percentage of 2.74 percent.
Statewide the numbers were not as good as locally.
New cases increased by 1,321 in the week ending Sept. 3, jumping to 10,730 from 9,409.
That’s an increase of 14 percent over the previous week’s total and an increase of 51 percent in new cases over the 875 recorded the previous week.
Up until this past week, the number of new cases per week had been declining.
Total cases statewide are at 714,691.
The number of confirmed deaths for the week ending Sept. 3 was 62, an increase of 20 over last week.
While cases are increasing, the number of confirmed deaths are not keeping pace.
That could be due to the vaccination effort.
The average age of those dying from the disease is 75.
In the week ending March 20 there were 10,794 cases, close to this week’s total. But in that week there were 217 confirmed deaths compared to the 62 of this week.
