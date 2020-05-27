Reports of child abuse are down but that may be because children have been isolated in homes and away from schools during the coronavirus pandemic, advocates say.
“With children isolated at home they’re not in the presence of a mandated reporter,” Michelle Loranger, executive director of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Bristol County, said.
A mandated reporter is someone like a teacher, medical professional, therapist or clergy member who are required by law to report suspected abuse to authorities.
The fear among advocates is that abuse is not being reported because schools have been closed since March and doctors are not doing in-person meetings due to the coronavirus.
“Their exposure to people is limited,” Loranger said. “It’s very concerning.”
Reports of abuse to the advocacy center were significantly lower in March and April and have only started to pick up a little recently, Loranger said.
Reports to the state Department of Children and Families are also down significantly, she said.
The decline is also concerning advocates because it is occurring even as family stress factors like job insecurity and fear of sickness have increased in the last two months.
The advocacy center is private, nonprofit agency based in Fall River that helps children and families impacted by the trauma of abuse and violence.
It uses a coordinated multi-disciplinary team of investigative agencies, family advocates, specialized health services and treatment services.
Children in the Attleboro area are among the 5,000 who have received services or have undergone forensic interviews since it opened in 2007.
The center is one of 12 throughout the state, including the Norfolk Advocates for Children center in Foxboro.
Because children are not in school, staff at the center have been teaching educators how to detect abuse through Zoom calls, Loranger said.
Advocates are also concerned because after-school programs and YMCA programs have been canceled and the opening of summer camps and other programs for children will be limited by the pandemic.
Once children return to school and have more contact with adults, Loranger said, advocates believe more abuse will be reported.
“We’re very concerned with how to deal with the floodgates opening,” she said.
Advocates are also concerned about possible cuts to children’s programs as officials deal with the impact of the pandemic on the state budget.
“It’s unknown what’s going to happen with the state budget,” Loranger said.
She fears cuts similar to those that occurred after the 2008 financial crisis and the Great Recession.
Through the pandemic, Loranger said, the advocacy center has been open and has conducted in-person forensic interviews for children too young for a Zoom call.
Interviews with older children are done via Zoom. Therapy sessions have also been done online and staff has also been available on-call.
Fearing abuse would go unreported during the pandemic, the Massachusetts Children’s Alliance, the Massachusetts Office of Victims Assistance and the Children’s League of Massachusetts last month called on the public to report possible child abuse.
Reports do not automatically trigger a child being removed from a home or a parent getting into trouble. Most often, families are provided support services, advocates say.
Signs of abuse include:
- acting out sexually or have a knowledge of sex that is not age-appropriate.
- self-destructive and risk-taking behavior such as hair pulling, cutting, drug and alcohol use.
- returning to earlier behaviors such as bed-wetting and thumb-sucking.
- new or unusual fear of certain people or places.
- separation anxiety.
- unexplained injuries.
- lack of personal hygiene.
- changes in weight or appetite.
- swelling, redness, soreness, bleeding, infections or other changes in the genital area.
To report suspected abuse, call the DCF Child-At-Risk Hotline at 1-800-792-5200.
