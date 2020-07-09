Dolores Milho remembers instantly having mixed feelings a few weeks ago when Gov. Charlie Baker announced that although the state was allowing retail stores, including bridal shops, to reopen to customers, the use of fitting rooms would be prohibited.
When thousands of brides-to-be had been left in limbo during the state shutdown that began in the spring, amid the uncertainty over the nuptials, the wedding venue and the cake a bigger and very personal problem was looming. What about the dress?
Milho, the longtime owner of New York Lace Couture in Taunton, knew the state’s approach had just made the dress dilemma worse.
“It was a big problem when the state said we could open but not have a fitting room,” she said. “It’s one of the most special days of their lives and that’s when a woman wants to look and feel her absolute best and they need to see and feel how it looks.
“And 90 percent of the time, it’s going to need to be tailored.”
The state only recently reversed the fitting-room ban for bridal salons after hearing from the Retail Association of Massachusetts as well as a coalition of salon owners who feared the ban would keep scores of businesses closed for good.
“As we approached Phase Two, we were looking for a full opening of retail and urged the administration to follow other nearby states which were safely operating fitting rooms. And so when the guidance came out, it was frustrating the fitting rooms were left closed,” says Bill Renni, Vice President of RAM.
Although the pandemic’s impact on the statewide bridal salon and wedding industry is still being analyzed, Renni said it’s possible that up to 30 percent of salons may never reopen. Furthermore, he said part of the reason they were able to convince the state to lift the ban was the real possibility the salons would lose much needed new business to neighboring states like New Hampshire and Rhode Island, which had already gone forward with allowing fitting rooms.
And although visiting a bridal shop in Massachusetts remains by appointment only, business is finally picking up, according to Megan Rae-Kelly, owner of ThistleRose Bridal in Mansfield.
She finds many brides whose weddings for the spring and summer of 2020 were upended by the pandemic are choosing to modify their plans and tie the knot now.
“About a third of what we’re seeing is brides who decided they don’t want to wait, they don’t want to reschedule, they’re going for a beautiful outside garden ceremony with fewer guests. And so that means finding a slightly simpler dress that matches that,” she said, adding that her shop has many less formal styles in stock that allow a bride-to-be to walk out with a dress the same day.
Beaches and gardens are very popular alternative wedding settings this summer, said Elizabeth Renaud, a sales associate at Aria Couture in the Emerald Square mall in North Attleboro.
She believes the beach option is popular for two main reasons: There’s an increased sense of safety at an outside coastal location, and a no-dancing rule is still in effect for weddings at inside venues.
“Some are switching to ‘it’s all outside,’” Renaud said. “They want it on a beach, they still want to be dressed up but everyone’s barefoot, and they want that, so they can be dancing.
“We’re seeing a good amount of people that just want to get right to it, they wanted to be married this summer no matter what. Some are afraid if the virus peaks again later this fall, so they just don’t want to wait.”
A beach wedding is exactly what bride-to-be Natasha Almeida has planned, but it will be held in Aruba next year, in the summer of 2021. Almeida, of New Bedford, who is working with Milho’s bridal salon on her wedding gown, seems to have been guided by good intuition when she changed her mind last fall about having her wedding this summer.
“I was originally going to get married this summer, not knowing the virus would come, but last fall I had decided I would just wait as I complete my nursing school studies and schedule it for next year,” she explained.
It turned out that even though her wedding plan was safe for next year, the pandemic brought a new worry.
“I got very panicked and stressed when all this hit and the salons shut, because I didn’t have my dress,” Almeida said.
Since an order for most formal bridal gowns can take up to eight months or longer to come in, she said this spring was stressful as salons stayed closed.
“I was kind of freaking out, I was looking at dresses online and just calling them every week.”
With the stressful spring now behind her, Almeida just recently settled on her gown, choosing a lightweight sheer and lace fabric that she said looked and felt perfect when she tried it on with her veil and tiara.
“I was going back and forth between two dresses but when I tried it on, it all came together.”
Milho said she and her salon’s assistants were happy they could help Almeida settle on her perfect dress, and it’s especially gratifying to see after all that’s happened this year.
“Many brides have had to go through a lot to get the wedding and the dress they had imagined.”
Though it will be many more months before the dress is ready and her dream beach wedding is held, Almeida said all the waiting, stressful months and uncertainty will be worth it. “It’s many months I have to wait now, but I am so relieved.”
