If you’re in the mood for love Monday, you’d better be in a mood for some spending as well.
Americans were expected to spend nearly $24 billion on St. Valentine’s Day this year, a 10% hike from the pandemic-limited celebrations of 2021, according to the National Retail Federation. For comparison’s sake, that’s about the size of the increase the Pentagon is seeking in the defense budget this year.
In either case, whether you are making love or war, It’s enough to break your heart — or your wallet.
But businesses in the Attleboro area that help keep the spirit of romance alive are expecting a lot to love about this year’s holiday, nevertheless.
The historic Col. Blackinton Inn in Attleboro is booked solid for Monday, and for the whole weekend.
“We are at full capacity here,” Lucy Rickard, the front desk manager, said. The inn opened up its function building at the rear of the North Main Street property for dining as well.
Rickard expected about 130 guests for dinner, some of whom have “opted in on adding bunches of roses, a bottle of Secco on the table and heart-shaped ravioli,” she said.
Servers at the inn will be masked, she said, but for those couples who still don’t feel comfortable with indoor dining, the Blackinton is also doing Valentine’s take out, where you can pick up a special meal on the go.
Luciano’s in Wrentham was also expecting to be busy for the whole weekend between the Super Bowl and Monday, when the restaurant would normally be closed. “We are going to be busy four nights in a row,” Marty Lockard, the general manager, said.
The Route 1 restaurant has almost 300 reservations for Monday. The fact it’s a weeknight may hold business down somewhat. Lockard, who’s been with Luciano’s for 26 years, said that last year, when Valentine’s Day fell on a Sunday, “we did about 420.”
The hike in prices for a nice meal could be a factor, as well.
“Food prices went way up,” he said. And since Luciano’s, he said, buys only the best quality, their menu had to increase accordingly. Their expenses are up 10% to 15% percent across board, he said, with the price of premium items like beef and lobster up even more.
Fortunately, Luciano’s has a loyal fan base. “We have a pretty hard-core, wonderful clientele. They like the stuff we do. We have the best customers in the world,” he said.
But, after the wining and dining, you should try to save a little for the traditional bouquet of red roses.
Jennifer Guerin, owner of Flowers by the Station on Union Street in Attleboro, said that even last year, demand was high, consistent with years past. This year, she said, she’s expecting about a 20% growth in revenue.
“We definitely have plenty of product,” Gurin said, even though some deliveries have been delayed by supply chain issues. Most roses sold in the United States for Valentine’s Day are shipped from South America. And that’s made a difference in prices. “Red roses are significantly more,” she said, double everyday prices. Other flowers “are up slightly, maybe 50 percent.”
A dozen red roses arranged in a vase will cost about $145. Everyday prices are $99.94.
But, she said, if you don’t insist on a specific arrangement, “We can make substitutions” with other colors. A mixed bouquet can be a bargain at just over $109.
While they booked their supply early, once they sell out of the red roses, “we may not be able to get more,” Guerin said.