It’s a mixed bag when it comes to mask requirements at area small businesses.
With the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 circulating, many businesses in Attleboro and North Attleboro are again requiring employees to wear masks. But many businesses are not demanding the same of customers.
At Wetherlaines restaurant on County Street in Attleboro, some customers were wearing masks when a reporter visited Wednesday, even though workers don’t have to.
“I’m fine with it, especially working out on the hot patio,” a mask-less Briana Delano of Attleboro, who bartends and waitresses, said of the no-mask policy. “As long as the customers feel safe.”
Leaving the restaurant, Linda Aicardi and her adult daughter Lisa Aicardi of North Attleboro had masks on. They said they wear them as a precaution, even though both are vaccinated.
“I don’t like mandates,” Linda said.
Her daughter said she opted to wear a mask “because of the breakthrough infections, just be considerate, and be careful.”
Bristol County, which includes Attleboro, is considered a high-transmission area for the virus, and the CDC and the city are recommending people mask up in public indoor spaces.
Not far from Wetherlaines at County Square Hair Studio, the salon went back to requiring masks for its employees the past two weeks as virus numbers rose.
About three-quarters of customers are wearing masks, though they aren’t required to, owner Scott Dubuc said.
“As one who serves the public, I wear one all the time,” he said.
At Lamco Appliance off Wall Street near downtown Attleboro, employees and customers don’t have to masks.
However, at downtown businesses with more customer traffic, such as Webster Bank, employees do.
At Attleboro Business Center, which offers various financial and postal services in the downtown, a sign urges customers to mask up and keep 6 feet apart.
No surprise, masks are required at Dr. Medical, also on Park Street, which sells medical products and supplies.
“No mask, no entry,” proclaims a sign outside Express Nails and Spa, also urging social distancing.
For Marlene Pierre, who runs the nearby New Look Salon, masks are serious business.
“Everyone wears a mask. If they don’t, they can’t get in,” Pierre said. “If they don’t have one, I give them one or two.”
In North Attleboro, also in Bristol County, Tower Square Jewelers in Attleboro Falls doesn’t require masks.
“We kind of leave it up to them,” owner John Reavey said of customers.
Reavey added that two or three customers had come into the store with masks on Wednesday.
At Nolan’s Flowers & Gifts on Commonwealth Avenue in Attleboro Falls, unvaccinated customers are asked to wear masks.
“We trust our customers,” employee Kim Kokkotos said, adding employees are vaccinated.
The United Regional Chamber of Commerce, which serves area communities. says it is doing its best to keep local businesses updated on the ever-changing state and federal guidelines for the pandemic.
“We have received many calls asking for guidance,” said Jack Lank, chamber president and CEO. “Many of our members have eased restrictions, taken down some of the plexiglass barriers, taken down the ‘keep six feet apart’ signs and about half have done away with the mask requirements. There are many others that have done away with the barriers but still require their employees to wear masks.”
“We recommend to follow the CDC guidelines,” Lank said, referencing the delta variant. “Some have asked if they should re-install the plexiglass, should they require all customers and staff to wear masks. We have had to say that the CDC and the state make the guidelines and regulations and they have been changing almost on a daily basis.
“This puts a lot of our businesses in a precarious position, because it is expensive to have to re-install the barriers,” Lank said.
Requiring customers and staff to wear masks cuts down on business and production because there are some who will refuse to, he added.
“We certainly don’t have one answer for all businesses, because each situation is a little different,” Lank said. “We continue to monitor and share, with our members, the most up-to-date information relevant to their businesses and are here to provide the resources they need to continue to keep their doors open.”
