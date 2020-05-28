Area Catholic parishes will be returning to in-person worship this weekend, although it may look different from what many of the faithful are used to.
“Parishes will be following critical state and diocesan guidelines,” Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha of the Fall River diocese is telling Catholics in a video message.
He cautions that the coronavirus pandemic “is not over and safety precautions must be followed.”
As was announced last week, churches in the diocese are being allowed to reopen for public Masses this weekend, the feast of Pentecost in the church calendar, beginning with vigil Masses on Saturday.
Most parishes will be resuming Masses with a modified schedule. Those considering attending this weekend are being urged to visit their parish website, check parish social media channels, or contact the parish office for important information on the resumption.
North Attleboro’s Transfiguration of the Lord parish, for example, has announced it will initially celebrate Mass outdoors, beginning with a 4 p.m. service Saturday at its Park Street parking lot.
Attleboro’s St. John the Evangelist and St. Vincent DePaul churches will open this weekend beginning with vigil Masses Saturday, with the procedure explained in detail on the parish’s Facebook page.
The video provides an overview of some of the major changes worshipers can expect, including: a limit on the number of persons allowed in the church; a mandatory 6-foot distance between all non-family members in attendance; mandatory mask-wearing during Mass; and the need for controlled entrances and exits to and from the building.
Most parishes will continue to offer Mass online and da Cunha notes that the obligation for Catholics to attend Mass has been suspended.
“People should not feel they are obligated to come to church. Some would probably wish to stay home, some probably need to stay home,” the bishop says in his video message.
The “Returning to Mass” video has been posted on the diocesan website, www.fallriverdiocese.org, and social media channels, and forwarded to all parishes in the diocese for their sharing with parishioners.
