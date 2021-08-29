FALL RIVER — The area’s Catholic schools will be open this year five-days-a-week for in-person classes and no remote learning option, at least for now, officials announced Friday.
Citing the recent rise in COVID-19 cases among children, face masks will be required for all staff and students 5 and older, regardless of vaccination status, the Diocese of Fall River Catholic Schools Office said in guidelines issued to school leaders of its 19 Catholic schools, including parochial schools in Attleboro, North Attleboro and Mansfield.
“We believe that requiring everyone aged 5 and over to wear a mask while indoors is the most prudent thing to do for the safety of our school communities,” Superintendent Daniel S. Roy said. “We are very aware that this is a fluid situation and we will continue to monitor relevant data and make changes if and when the circumstances dictate.”
Catholic schools operated in-person classes during the last school year and Roy said the experience will prove helpful this year, citing a “strong partnership” between schools and families.
Massachusetts imposed a masking mandate on all public schools this week that will last at least until Oct. 1.
“The pandemic continues to challenge how we do things every day, and while we are optimistic about the school year ahead, we still need to be mindful that it is not over,” said Bishop Edgar da Cunha. “Our schools provided wonderful places of in-person education all of last year and we are blessed to have so many committed leaders, faculty and staff who have focused on the well-being of students during this historic event.”
In the event that circumstances dictate a move to remote learning, Friday’s statement said, “Catholic schools will be fully prepared to continue offering the high caliber of Catholic education expected by families.”
