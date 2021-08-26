The area’s Catholic schools will follow the lead of the state when it comes to face masks this year.
"For the health and safety of our students, faculty, and families," parochial schools in the Diocese of Fall River will require students over 5, staff and visitors to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, for the health and safety of our students, faculty, and families," the diocese’s Catholic Schools Office said in a statement Thursday,
“As the school year begins next week, this policy will be in place through October 1, 2021, and will be reevaluated through the coming weeks,” the statement said.
The requirement covers the three elementary parochial schools in the communities covered by The Sun Chronicle -- St. John the Evangelist School in Attleboro, St. Mary-Sacred Heart School in North Attleboro and St. Mary Catholic School in Mansfield – and some 17 others around the diocese.
Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro had already announced it would begin the new school year with students and faculty required to wear face coverings in class and for certain afterschool activities.
Among nearby Catholic schools not part of the Fall River Diocese, Mercymount Country Day School in Cumberland will require masks as the school year begins as will Mt. St. Charles Academy in Woonsocket for its middle and high school students.
Students who attend schools operated by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston will be required to wear face coverings when the new academic year starts, church leaders said Wednesday.
The mask requirement will last until Oct. 1 and is in line with masking regulations for the state’s public schools.
Massachusetts Education Commissioner Jeff Riley issued the new regulations Wednesday requiring all public school students ages 5 and above, and all staffers, to wear masks indoors while at school.
All visitors are also expected to wear masks in school buildings. Masks are not required when outdoors.
The regulations took effect immediately and came a day after the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education gave Riley the authority to issue a mask mandate for K-12 public schools.
The mandate marks a shift for Gov. Charlie Baker's administration, which had previously left face covering decisions up to individual districts. It also comes as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to drive up case counts around the state.
The requirement will remain in place until at least Oct. 1 and could be revised in light of new public health data.
State education officials are strongly recommending students younger than 5 also wear masks in school. Students and staff who cannot wear a mask for medical reasons, and students who cannot wear a mask for behavioral reasons, are exempted.
Masks are required for any sports-related activity for student-athletes and coaches when indoors, in alignment with guidance provided by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association.
The area's Catholic elementary schools reopened last fall for in-classroom instruction -- with masking and social distancing requirements in place -- while public schools generally offered a hybrid mix of remote and in-person learning to begin the school year.
(Material from The Associated Press was used in this story.)
