PLANIVILLE -- With area businesses welcoming customers again, one local organization would like to help get the word out.
The United Regional Chamber of Commerce, which serves 16 area communities, is inviting reopened businesses to post on a special Facebook Page.
"We all want to get back to business. We're oh so ready," chamber President Jack Lank said in a recent email to members.
United Regional's Back to Business page has been up since April, shortly after the state's emergency shutdown of many businesses began in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
Now, with the state getting the latest part of its reopening underway, the chamber is encouraging area companies to send information and photos that can be posted to the page.
The latest phase of the reopening took effect Monday and allowed restaurants to offer indoor dining after months of only takeout or delivery and weeks of outdoor seating only. It also permitted certain "close contact" businesses, such as tattoo parlors and nail salons, to serve clients again.
"If your business is in Phase I or Phase II, we'd like to feature you on our 'United Regional’s Back to Business' Facebook page, where we'll be celebrating your grand reopening," Lank's email said.
The free promotion is available to all local business. Businesses are invited to take photos with employees at their places of business, including the company logos, and send them to jack@unitedregionalchamber.org.
"If you're running any type of special sale or promotion, have limited hours, or are tailoring your business to conform to the state's guidelines, please include that information when you send the picture," Lank says.
As of Monday, more than two dozen area businesses had posted that they had reopened or planned to shortly.
The page also includes numerous updates from the state and the chamber on the state's reopening program along with links to news stories about the topic.
