Just a week ago, Ashley Fallon wasn’t sure if she’d be able to reopen her daycare center this summer in accordance with the next phase of the state’s reopening plan.
New coronavirus regulations from the Department of Early Education and Care reduced the staff-to-child ratio from one adult for every 10 preschool-age kids to one adult for every five. That made it more expensive to care for the bulk of the center’s children without bringing in any additional income.
Fallon, the assistant director and co-owner of Mansfield Childcare Center, said the change would make it nearly impossible financially for her to reopen. So she sent a message to families of the daycare asking for their support to petition the state for less-restrictive regulations so families could still get the care they need.
On Saturday, just a few days later, she received an email from the state revising their guidelines for the third time — this time in her favor. Most notably, the state reversed itself and went back to the 1-to-10 staff-to-child ratio for preschool classrooms.
Fallon immediately set in motion her plans to reopen later this month.
She emailed families with the update, reopened enrollment and made plans for staff training on sanitation and social distancing practices for later this week.
But the back-and-forth that filled the week prior reflects the uncertainty that many are facing as the state emerges from coronavirus-related shutdowns: How do you plan for the future when guidelines and recommendations change day to day?
“We were just in limbo waiting, without knowing what we could do,” Fallon said.
Her daycare center was open at a reduced capacity for emergency childcare throughout the coronavirus shutdown, so Fallon and some of her staff were already well-versed on how to manage a daycare center during a pandemic.
They had already implemented increased cleaning, smaller groups, more outdoor play and tried to teach children how to stay apart.
And with reopening on the horizon, they started to plan for a check-in area outside the facility and scheduling for different age groups, but the June 1 version of the regulations put that on hold.
Fallon didn’t know what to tell families who were ready to come back — or those now displaced by other childcare centers staying closed and calling her looking for a new provider. She also worried the center would have to close until fall.
“Now with the revision, we feel we can move forward as planned,” Fallon said. “This (change) makes it possible. The other (regulations) were definitely on the edge of impossible.”
But the unpredictability of the virus and inconsistency in guidelines is affecting local parents, too, especially as many are being called back into work as the state reopens.
Liz Molloy of Our Redeemer Child Care Center in Foxboro said that of the 65 families they serve, only about half indicated they would come back for the summer. Most families said they would resume care in the fall.
“Our parents are concerned,” Molloy said. “Some are just continuing to work from home, but others are watching to see what’s going to happen.”
Pam Ford signed up for summer care with the Foxboro center but said she wasn’t 100 percent sure she would follow through.
She said she worries about the social effects coronavirus might be having on her young children, 3 and 5, who, before the virus, were friendly and loved giving hugs.
“I worry fear will become part of their personality,” Ford said.
But she also worries about her kids’ safety. She has reservations about how children can follow social distancing measures or how they can be expected to play wearing masks.
“I don’t know how it’s going to be possible with young kids,” she said. “The most important thing for me is safety and preventing our kids from being the second wave. That’s a big fear for me. I feel very stuck.”
Ford said she preferred the smaller groups mandated by the state, although she understands the pressure that puts on childcare centers and didn’t want to see them out of business either.
Another parent from Our Redeemer Child Care Center said her concerns lay more with her children’s mental health.
Lori Cavanaugh contacted the daycare last week to ensure they’d even have enough enrollment to open. She said she is eager to send her children back, especially seeing the toll distance has taken on her 4-year-old, who has almost grown up at the center since she was 12 weeks old.
Cavanaugh said she was worried coronavirus would deplete enrollment for the small center or that they wouldn’t have enough teachers willing to come back.
“I was concerned I’d have to scramble to try and find additional childcare,” she said. “It’s hard to entertain a 4-year-old and work full-time. I’m happy they’re reopening. I feel comfortable that they will take the precautions needed to keep our kids safe.”
And Tracey Silveira, a parent with two children in Stars of Tomorrow Early Learning Center in Wrentham, said the issue is also putting parents out of work.
Silveira is a registered nurse who has worked with coronavirus patients but is also in graduate school. She had to cut back hours at work in the spring to maintain the double workload without childcare, but said it’s left her concerned about how much she can handle in the fall.
“I don’t have the resources or childcare anymore to do both,” she said.
And Silveira said from what she has seen, the virus’s impact on children is minimal. She said what the state and nation have learned about coronavirus over the last three months should put them in a better position to create real solutions for maintaining safety, while also reopening the economy.
“Three months ago we didn’t know anything about this,” Silveira said. “We know a lot more now. I don’t think putting our kids in a plastic bubble is the solution.”
