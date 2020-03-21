This may take a little faith — in technology anyway.
Several area congregations, whose members won’t be able to gather to worship in person this week, are planning to livestream services on social media platforms.
For the Rev. Rodney E. Thibault, pastor of the Transfiguration of the Lord Parish in North Attleboro, it’s a way to stay connected to his flock.
“We all need something else. We’ve been playing video games, watching the news. We need some spirituality, too.” Thibault said
The staff of the parish, which includes St. Mark’s, St. Mary’s and Sacred Heart Roman Catholic churches, had to quarantine itself last week after coming in contact with a person who had been exposed to the coronavirus.
That was before the Diocese of Fall River, like the Archdiocese of Boston before it, suspended the celebration of masses and other services in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.
“We are quarantined until the 25th. It’s killing us to not be part of the lives of those we usually encounter,” he said. “It’s important to still be connected to their parish and their God, that’s the most important thing.”
(On a side note, Thibault also said that, in light of the difficulty some people may have getting out to do food shopping, he’s absolving Catholics in his parish from the requirement to abstain from meat on Fridays in Lent. “If all you’ve got is hamburger, that’s what you eat.”)
The parish will celebrate Mass every day at 4:30 p.m. from the rectory chapel as well as 4 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. on Sunday. Those who wish to take part do not need a Facebook account, Thibault said.
They just have to go to the parish website, www.saintmaryna.com, and follow the link, he noted.
“We have had over 3,500 people come to the Facebook page and that’s edifying,” he said.
Other area churches also hope to use technology and social media to provide comfort to the faithful at a time when large gatherings have been discouraged by health authorities and the state.
Pastor Dave Meunier of Plainville Baptist Church said services from his church will be shown on plainvillebaptistchurch.org at 10 a.m. Sunday.
“We tried it last week to see how it would go, and we had about 1,500 people go to to the site and about 260 through views,” he said, meaning they had watched the nearly hour-long service to the end on Facebook.
“We are really concerned about just this thing, about the spiritual well being of our community, and the physical needs if we are able. We want to be there for them,” Meunier said.
The fact that congregations won’t be physically present when the time comes to take up a collection means a hardship for church finances, both pastors said, saying they may have to cut back on expenses.
In both cases, there are opportunities on the church home pages to make donations. But the pastors said that’s not the most important thing.
“We’ve had a great response,” to the plans for live streaming services. “It takes us away from all the negativity to hear the message of hope in Gospel. “We can’t forget about that in a time of crisis.
Other churches have also announced plans to use social media to connetct with members.
Among them, Murray Unitarian Universalist Church in Attleboro will hold its first virtual worship service on Sunday using Zoom software.
The Plainville Wrentham Catholic Collaborative, which encompasses the parishes of St. Martha’s and St. Mary’s will also be livestreaming Mass from the St. Mary’s rectory chapel daily at 9 a.m.
