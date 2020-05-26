All the laughs, parties, pomp and circumstance for this year’s Class of 2020 college graduates have been swapped out for signs staked into residential lawns: “Congrats to our 2020 college grad,” one may read. “Honk for our college grad,” urges another.
This is the new norm of graduating in the age of the coronavirus pandemic.
After four years and countless hours spent studying in university libraries to fulfill their degree, this year’s graduates’ educational experience was brought to a screeching halt by the pandemic.
In turn, real life interactions were swapped out for virtual celebrations and a slew of postponed events, and students were left to look toward an uncertain job market — the worst since the Great Depression.
Yet, seniors picked themselves up and persisted. Papers were finalized, tests were taken online and lecture hall Zoom meetings came to a close.
With all that hard work came the degree, and whether it was handed to graduates virtually, in the mail, or at a date somewhere down the line, many local college graduates found ways to celebrate.
Attleboro resident Madison Turner recently received her bachelor’s in communication disorders from the University of Rhode Island.
During her time at school, she enjoyed living with her best friends, taking bike rides along the water, and hitting the beach in the early fall and late spring semesters. Turner and her roommates lived together in a house just a few steps from the beach.
She and her friends looked forward to their senior week and graduation ceremony, both of which were rescheduled due to the virus.
“I appreciate the efforts in trying to make it possible, but it will never be how it was supposed to be or what my friends and I have been excited for since junior year,” Turner said.
When the 21-year-old had to switch to online classes, she said the process was challenging.
She found it difficult to stay organized and up to date with deadlines. Plus, she said online test-taking posed new challenges.
“Not being able to ask the teacher a clarifying question during exams was hard because those were points I may not have lost if I were able to raise my hand in an in-person exam,” she said. “Although my GPA wasn’t much different than what it was in previous semesters, it was a difficult adjustment that no one could have prepared for.”
On Turner’s graduation day, she and her roommates played their virtual commencement on their TV screen while wearing their lounge clothes and graduation caps. They listened to each speech while sipping champagne and eating hors d’oeurves.
“Not being able to have a ceremony was definitely sad, but URI did a great job considering the circumstances,” Turner said. “I just wish I was able to walk across the stage and wave to my family, who all planned on coming before COVID-19, and I wish we were able to have all our friends and family there at once to celebrate the way we were supposed to.”
As a first generation college student, Mansfield resident Brianna Young always dreamed about her graduation day, but that dream was postponed by Fitchburg State University until further notice.
However, she is hopeful that her graduating class will gather again in the future.
“It upset me that we couldn’t celebrate right away,” the 22-year-old said. “Eventually, when it’s safe to do so, I will walk across the stage.”
Until then, friends and family planned a drive-by celebration for the psychology major.
As for her future, she said “things are still uncertain.” She has applied for several jobs, but has not heard back from any.
“I have savings, but that isn’t going to last long,” she said. “As things reopen, it’s not a guarantee that I or others will be able to get a job.
“Coronavirus took away what I had been dreaming about for years.”
Hiring freeze
Mansfield resident Emily Weiner is in a similar predicament.
She said that in past years many marketing majors at her school had typically had jobs lined up by the spring, before graduation. However, that is not the case for this year.
“As someone with ambitious goals who loves to plan ahead, I had anticipated having a job before I graduated. All that changed once the pandemic hit,” the Bentley University graduate said. “Positions I had already applied for were taken down. Companies I reached out to were experiencing a hiring freeze.”
The job hunt has left Weiner feeling alone and intimidated by the large amount of applicants in her hiring pool. For now, she plans on building her network and developing skills that will make her more desirable to employers.
In addition, the pandemic robbed Weiner of her senior boat cruise in Boston harbor and her senior trip to the Bahamas, along with her graduation ceremony.
As much as the pandemic has taken away from her senior year, she said it has taken so much more from others.
“I’m grateful that my family has remained healthy throughout these past few months, that my parents both have jobs, and we are not struggling,” the 22-year-old said. “I’ve been trying to keep busy and take advantage of this time to learn new skills, read some books, and take some time to relax before I begin the rest of my life.”
Still hopeful
Attleboro resident Brian Letourneau said applying to jobs has been a “struggle,” however, he remains hopeful that if he continues to apply, an opportunity will eventually present itself.
At the University of New Hampshire, Letourneau, 22, received his degree in finance and information systems/business analytics.
He and a few family members chose to celebrate his graduation on campus last week, and they captured several pictures in his cap and gown.
“In regards to not having a ceremony, I was actually okay with it. It took out a lot of the stress that would come with that day,” he said.
Although Attleboro resident Amy Cadle received her degree in psychology from Sacred Heart University, she said it won’t feel official until she is able to walk across the stage.
It was a stark contrast between her dreams of senior week and all the fun it would have entailed, and the reality of sitting in her apartment and watching the virtual commencement on her TV screen.
“My school has promised to still hold a traditional ceremony when it’s safe to do so, but it still made me sad that we couldn’t celebrate all of our hard work and accomplishments like we normally would be able to,” she said.
But for now, Cadle has all of her college memories to hold on to and cherish for the rest of her life.
“Coronavirus has definitely taught me the importance of enjoying each and every moment I’ve been presented with since you never know when it’ll end,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.