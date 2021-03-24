Area colleges and universities are hoping for the best when fall and a new semester roll around.
With coronavirus cases and deaths declining statewide and the number of vaccinations increasing, the schools have reason to be optimistic.
And the fact that on-campus cases are practically non-existent thanks to constant testing and other precautions adds to the optimism. Nevertheless, hopes for the fall are tinged with caution, a lot of caution.
Sandra Coleman, director of communications at Wheaton College in Norton, said officials there are looking forward to a much more normal start to the year.
“While we continue to focus on maintaining the health and safety of everyone currently on campus, we also are turning our attention to planning for the next academic year,” Coleman said in an email to The Sun Chronicle. “Based on where we are today, with the vaccine rollout and evolving state guidance, we are planning for a fall 2021 semester that more closely resembles the pre-pandemic campus environment.”
But guarding against the virus will continue to be a priority.
“As we have done throughout the past year, we will continue to follow state and federal public health guidance,” she said.
Ultimately what happens in the fall is dependent upon case levels and the number of shots given out.
“This plan, of course, is contingent on a continued drop in cases and the assumption that many more people will be vaccinated by then,” Coleman said.
Currently the virus situation at Wheaton is good.
The college has its own color-coded system to describe conditions on campus and the current status is “green,” which means “low concern.”
Wheaton has 120 quarantine rooms on campus and currently only one is in use.
And for a seven day-period ending March 23, there were just three positive tests for the virus out of 2,762 given, which equals a positive rate of one-tenth of 1 percent.
That’s especially good when it’s considered that 25 percent of all new coronavirus cases statewide are among those 19 or younger.
And it’s even more impressive when it’s considered that 45 percent of all new coronavirus cases statewide are among those age 29 and younger, which covers college-aged students.
So far there have been 18 positive tests for the virus this semester out of 20,763 given.
That’s a positive test percentage of just under one tenth of 1 percent.
Out of that number 13 were students and five were not.
The good numbers may reflect a less densely populated campus as well.
The total enrollment is 1,604, but 25.7 percent are learning remotely, while another 7.5 percent are commuting to campus.
The remaining 66.8 percent are living on campus.
Meanwhile, Bridgewater State University in Bridgewater, which also has a campus in Attleboro, is expecting a return to in-person learning this fall, Assistant Vice-president of Marketing and Communications Eva Gaffney said in an email.
She referred a reporter to a news release issued in January.
“Bridgewater State University is planning to return to in-person classes in fall 2021 – a move that would bring the university back to pre-COVID operations for the first time since students left for spring break in early March 2020 and moved to remote learning,” it said.
But as with Wheaton, the watchword is caution, BSU President Frederick W. Clark Jr. said.
“While we anticipate having the majority of our teaching, learning and student life experiences occur in person and on campus in fall 2021, our final decisions will continue to comply with public health guidance from both the state and federal government,” Clark said in the press release.
And BSU is helping its students by freezing tuition and fees at $10,732 for a second consecutive year.
“We recognize that the pandemic has created many hardships for our students and families,” Clark said.
In addition to the freeze, BSU will allocate $6 million to its student emergency fund in 2021 — an increase of 35 percent.
BSU disbursed $4.5 million in emergency funds to support students impacted by COVID-19 in 2020 with the assistance of both public and private funding.
Testing for the virus is frequent at BSU, as it is at Wheaton.
Gaffney said the tests are weekly for resident students and athletes.
And results for the week ending March 17 are nearly as good.
That week there were 1,343 tests administered.
Out of that number there were just three positives.
That’s a positive rate of two-tenths of 1 percent, which, as with Wheaton, is much lower than the current statewide average of 1.83 percent.
BSU’s positive test rate for the year is 1 percent, with 298 positive tests out of 29,693 tests given.
Currently only about 1,200 students live on campus, which has a capacity of 3,400.
Summer sessions will be online only.
Planning for a full return in the fall is ongoing, Gaffney said.
“In anticipation of our return to more in-person learning and activities in September, Bridgewater State University has reactivated its Safe Return Task Force to provide recommendations for the return to campus in the fall,” she said. “The Safe Return group has looked at the many facets of the issue — academics, health and wellness, student life, living on campus, human resources — to develop a strategy for learning and working on campus.”
Gaffney anticipates some restrictions will continue in order to establish in-person learning.
“We expect we will need to continue with mask mandates in all but closed-door office spaces or with roommates behind closed doors in residence halls, as well as address required distancing guidelines,” she said.
And for now, spacing of desks in classrooms remains unresolved.
It has only been addressed by the state for elementary school students, Gaffney said.
Planning also includes staffing levels.
“Approximately 25 percent of BSU employees are on campus now and conversations are happening within each division to determine staffing levels for offices in the fall,” Gaffney said. “Meanwhile, most employees continue to work remotely whenever possible — the major exception being employees in the facilities area, indoor/outdoor maintainers, tradespeople, as well as the mailroom and central receiving, all of whom have worked throughout the pandemic.”
Plans for the fall are a little different at Bristol Community College.
Associate Director of Media Relations Kevin Spirlet said BCC will be offering a variety of flexible options to accommodate the needs of students.
“This fall, Bristol students will have the choice to return to the classroom as a hybrid student, which is part face-to-face and part online, or as a fully online student,” he said in an email. “Our goal is to be as flexible and responsive to the needs of our students as possible, while following the guidance provided by our federal and state health officials.”
That’s good news for BCC’s Attleboro and Taunton campuses, which did not have face-to-face or hybrid classes during the current semester.
However, a return is promised.
“We are committed to going back to face-to-face classes at these locations once the pandemic subsides,” Spirlet said.
As with Wheaton and BSU, caution is the key.
“What is most important is that we continue to lead with safety,” Spirlet said. “We hope to encourage all our students to prepare for fall by getting vaccinated as soon as possible so that we can return to our regular activities inside and outside of the classroom.”
In the meantime, BCC’s Attleboro, Fall River and New Bedford locations will begin to increase the number of hybrid courses that are offered this summer, he said.
And the college will make further announcements about increased instruction and services for fall on all campuses in the coming weeks.
