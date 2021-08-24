With the Pfizer vaccine finally receiving full federal approval, many area municipalities and businesses say they do not now plan to invoke vaccination mandates for workers, but Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro is.
In making its decision, hospital officials last week noted imminent full approval of the Pfizer vaccine as one of its reasons.
Currently about 75 percent of Sturdy’s employees are vaccinated, but the rest must now be vaccinated by Oct. 15, officials said.
“With the recent endorsement for vaccination of all healthcare workers from multiple medical societies… we will join other healthcare leaders and systems across the state and country in requiring all employees…to be vaccinated against COVID-19,” the hospital said.
“The most effective way to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to keep our patients, staff, and communities safe is to get vaccinated,” it added.
The Food and Drug Administration on Monday officially approved the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two shots and possibly a third as a booster.
As the delta variant of COVID-19 spreads, stressing the health care system, and the FDA approval coming down, President Joe Biden on Monday urged companies, nonprofit groups, government agencies and schools to “step up vaccine requirements that will reach millions more people.”
Many employers, communities and organizations had been holding off on vaccine mandates for employees until the FDA approval of the vaccine, which has been administered on an emergency basis since December.
Despite government and health officials proclaiming the vaccine safe and effective, many people who hadn’t been vaccinated held off, saying they wanted to wait for the official federal stamp of approval.
In Attleboro, Mayor Paul Heroux said there will be no mandate for now due to a high vaccination rate among employees and few if any cases of coronavirus.
“Currently, we have well over 80 percent vaccination rates for each of the departments, with some departments in the high 90s, which is higher than the city rate of about 63 percent,” Heroux said in an email. “If there are outbreaks in city government and those outbreaks become a problem for city operations, I would revisit this issue.”
In North Attleboro, officials are still weighing the issue, according to Town Manager Michael Borg.
“We have not made a decision on mandating vaccination for COVID-19 at this point,” Borg said in an email. “It is something that we are continuing to discuss and gather more information on.”
Foxboro and other area towns are also holding off on vaccine mandates for employees.
“We are not considering such an action at this time as most, if not all, of our town workers are already vaccinated,” Foxboro Town Manager William Keegan Jr. said.
The same holds true in neighboring Mansfield.
“We are not making workers vaccinated at this time,” Town Manager Kevin Dumas said.
Area police and fire chiefs estimate a majority of police officers and firefighters have taken the vaccine, most when it was offered initially to first responders before the general public.
“It’s a super-majority of the officers and dispatchers,” Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney said.
Police and fire chiefs say they can only estimate the numbers because of federal health privacy laws.
But unlike state police and correctional officers, who are believed to have lower vaccination rates, area police officers and firefighters appear to have welcomed the vaccine.
“I know the vast majority of our officers wanted the vaccine,” said Wrentham Police Chief William McGrath, who estimated 90 percent of his 21 full-time officers have been vaccinated.
North Attleboro Fire Chief Chris Coleman estimated 90 percent of the firefighters have taken the vaccine.
When the vaccines were first offered to first responders in January, North Attleboro, Plainville and Seekonk formed a consortium to get the vaccine and administered it at clinics that were well attended.
Earlier this month, when a vaccinated Attleboro firefighter was infected with COVID-19 in a so-called breakthrough case, Paul Jacques, president of the Attleboro Firefighters Local 848, estimated 90 percent of the firefighters were vaccinated.
Jacques said firefighters were encouraged to get vaccinated in the 100-member department, which has had three firefighters hospitalized with COVID and 30 others infected since the pandemic hit in March 2020.
In Norton, the vaccines were given out to first responders through the local board of health.
Norton Police Chief Brian Clark estimated over 60 percent of the police officers on his department are vaccinated.
He said most obtained them at the clinic and believes more got vaccinated elsewhere afterwards.
“It’s an individual’s choice,” Clark said, echoing his colleagues.
He said he did not know if more officers would get vaccinated now that Pfizer has obtained FDA approval.
Clark, like other chiefs, said he is not allowed to inquire about the vaccine status of personnel because of federal privacy laws.
People have a right to refuse a vaccine or seek a health or an exemption for sincerely held religious beliefs.
Walter Foster, a labor lawyer with the Boston law firm Ekert Seamas, said under federal anti-discrimination laws there are exemptions for religious and medical reasons.
Also, the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued an emergency directive June 10 declaring COVID-19 a grave danger and said employers must provide a safe working environment.
Foster said public employees can be mandated to take the vaccine but municipalities would have to bargain with unions before that could happen.
He and other labor lawyers say they know of no legal challenges in the state to mandating public employees to take the vaccine. Going to court to force employees to get vaccinated could be costly, they said.
“There is always management discretion on which way to go. Anything can be challenged in court,” Foster said.
There is a compelling public interest in keeping first responders safe in addition to the public they serve by getting vaccinated, Foster added.
Area businesses are weighing vaccine requirements for workers as well as local governments.
It couldn’t be learned Tuesday what the plans are for Sensata, another large Attleboro employer, concerning vaccine mandates for its employees.
Woonsocket, R.I.-based CVS Health has joined a growing list of companies that are requiring COVID-19 vaccines for at least some employees.
CVS, which operates the country’s largest drug store chain, said Monday besides corporate staff, it “will require certain employees who interact with patients to be fully vaccinated” for COVID-19 by Oct. 31.
Those employees include nurses, care managers and pharmacists, but the latter working in the company’s retail stores will have until Nov. 30 to be fully vaccinated “due to the size of this employee population,” CVS said.
New hires in the same roles as of Sept. 15 must have received their first COVID-19 vaccine prior to their first day of employment.
Another national pharmacy chain, Walgreens, is recommending but not mandating its store employees get shots.
Other major companies mandating vaccines for at least some employees include Bank of America, CNN, Delta Airlines, Facebook, Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft, Pfizer, United Airlines, UPS, Walmart and Walt Disney, according to Fortune.
With a full license, the companies making the Pfizer vaccine can now market the shots.
The other vaccines for COVID-19, Moderna and the one-shot Johnson & Johnson, haven’t been officially approved by the FDA yet.
