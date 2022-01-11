With the coronavirus spiking again, several area communities are returning to remote board and committee meetings.
Just how long the virtual sessions will last depends on how the pandemic, and especially the omicron variant, play out, officials say.
In Attleboro, City Council President Jay DiLisio said the council is currently following a hybrid meeting model.
On Tuesday, for example, seven councilors were slated to be present in the chamber at City Hall and four were to be remote on Zoom.
DiLisio said the hybrid model is aimed at getting things back to a more normal way of doing business.
North Attleboro has not gone virtual but Monday’s joint meeting between the school committee and town council — while being held in person at the middle school — also had the option for the public participating online.
Over in neighboring Plainville, the situation is status quo.
“As yet, we are not mandating a return to virtual meetings,” Town Administrator Brian Noble said. “If a committee requests it, we are prepared to support the request, but there is no mandate.”
Local officials recently brought back a mandatory mask wearing requirement in town buildings.
In Foxboro, selectmen continue to meet in public every other Tuesday, but some working groups, along with the housing authority and the advisory committee, will hold virtual meetings “for those who don’t feel comfortable meeting in person,” the selectmen’s office said.
The town has been recommending masks be worn in public spaces for the past three weeks.
In Mansfield, Town Manager Kevin Dumas made the decision on Jan. 3 to go to all virtual with meetings for January. He’ll revisit the decision at the end of this month. Also, the town’s board of health this week is now requiring masks in all public locations, including stores and restaurants.
In Norton, remote meetings have also returned.
“On the recommendation of the board of health we have returned to all virtual meetings,” Town Manager Michael Yunits said.
Wrentham has a mix of in-person and virtual meetings.
“Our board of selectmen meetings, with the exception of one, have been fully remote since March 2020 as well as several other committee/boards,” Town Administrator Kevin Sweet said. “We are not looking at requiring full remote but have been encouraging remote or hybrid participation when possible.”
So far, virtual meetings have gone smoothly. he said.
“We have not had any issues with remote meetings,” Sweet said. “They have been working seamlessly and have provided better participation in some cases.”
In Rehoboth, all boards are still meeting in person with the exception of the cultural council, which was scheduled to hold a Zoom meeting Tuesday, Town Clerk Laura Schwall said.
“Any future change for meeting schedules would be decided by the board of selectmen,” she said.
In Seekonk, most if not all meetings have gone to Zoom as town hall is closed to the public, Town Clerk Florice Craig said.
“There might be one or two that haven’t, but the majority are all Zoom,” Craig said.
She said the calendar on the town’s website will specify which meetings are Zoom and which are not.
Seekonk officials last week closed all town buildings to the public through the end of January because about one-tenth of the town’s workforce has been out due to COVID.
In Norfolk, most meetings are again remote.
“By and large our meetings are now virtual again for the time being due to the pandemic surge,” Town Administrator Blythe Robinson said. “Each board or committee is making a decision whether to be virtual, hybrid or in person.”
“Once everyone got the hang of virtual meetings they went fine,” Robinson added.
The public can learn what meetings are virtual and how to participate in remote meetings by visiting their community’s website.
