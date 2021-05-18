There may be confusion in some sectors over the state’s lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in the coming weeks, but there’s also another reaction: relief.
Businesses around the area are hopeful about getting back to something that resembles a “new normal”
“Everybody I’ve talked to so far, they are excited this is happening,” said Jack Lank, president of the United Regional Chamber of Commerce, which represents businesses in much of The Sun Chronicle coverage area.
All remaining COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted statewide on May 29, Memorial Day weekend, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday.
He said the state is on track to meeting its goal of vaccinating 4.1 million of its 7 million residents by the first week of June. The face covering order will also be rescinded for most settings.
Face coverings will still be mandatory on public and private transportation systems, including rideshares, taxis, ferries, MBTA subways and buses, commuter rail and transportation stations.
And they will also be required in health care facilities and other places hosting vulnerable populations, such as congregate care settings. State health officials are still advising non-vaccinated individuals to continue wearing face masks and to distance in most settings.
Businesses large and small have welcomed the dropping of capacity limits. Officials at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro announced on their website Monday night that they were looking forward to a return to full capacity this summer.
Seekonk Speedway marketing director Ed St Germain had said last week that the state’s limits were making it hard for the racetrack to make a profit. At just 25 percent, or 3,700 racing fans, he said the track can cover its costs, but that’s about all.
On Tuesday, he said in an email, “This is the good news we have been waiting for. We will be able to conduct business as normal starting on May 29th.”
Lank said the chamber does not have a formal position on wearing masks.
“You have to do what’s best for your business. That’s up to you,” he said, adding, “if I need to put it on, I’ll put it on. It’s no big deal.”
Many restaurants will be ditching the plexiglass dividers that went up between tables, but others won’t, Lank said. They found that customers “like that bit of privacy.”
Companies are happy they can go back to full capacity, he said, but added it’s still unfair to make private enterprises “the face mask cops.”
“Right now it’s on the honor system,” Lank said.
For Ceil Weeman, co-owner of the Mad Moose Saloon in downtown North Attleboro, a mask requirement is something she’s still trying to figure out.
“We don’t want to scare off people who are skittish,” she said.
The Mad Moose has weathered the pandemic with outdoor dining and takeout.
“We had a roller coaster ride but we made it through it,” Weeman said. “We are excited to serve people the way we want.”
The lifting of restrictions is coming none too soon, though. Weeman said her costs for food have doubled and tripled during the pandemic. And her labor costs have gone up as well.
She said she lost workers during the pandemic but now the restaurant is in the process of luring back a staff.
“We pay better than anywhere else,” Weeman said.
Lank said manufacturing companies in the chamber are “excited to bring back full crews,” but as with the food service industry, “we are just hoping people come back to work.”
He expressed a common view among business leaders that generous unemployment benefits are keeping some workers out of the job market.
Christopher Carlozzi, state director for the National Federation of Independent Business, said Baker’s announcement was “spectacular news for small businesses.”
But, he added, “now the real work begins to repair a battered small business economy and bring residents of the commonwealth back into the workplace.
“A real indicator of a return to normalcy will be the many ‘help wanted’ signs being removed from storefront windows.”
A recent job fair at Patriot Place in Foxboro, Lank said, was “a bust,” and a similar event in Marlboro attracted a few hundred people “when they were expecting thousands.”
Some states have cut back on the benefits or reimposed rules that require the jobless to take positions if they are offered.
Not everyone agrees that’s a solution and some economists say there are other reasons — lack of child care, for example — keeping some out of the workforce.
