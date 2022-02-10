Area coronavirus cases continue to plunge.
There were 525 new cases in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area for the week ending Thursday, Feb. 10. That’s 437 fewer than in the week ending Feb. 3, a reduction of over 45%.
Each of the communities saw a drop in cases. Attleboro, the biggest of them, had the greatest reduction, 136.
The number of cases in the area since the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020 now stands at 36,686 with at least 347 deaths.
Just seven of the 10 communities reported their death toll this week.
The 347 deaths means just under 1% of patients died from coronavirus in the area.
The average age of those dying from coronavirus is 77, according to the state Department of Public Health.
The most recent surge in coronavirus, fueled by the more transmissible, but less dangerous omicron variant, reached its peak statewide and in the area in the week ending Jan.13. That’s when new weekly cases reached 132,557 statewide and 3,463 locally.
The 525 cases in the week ending Feb. 10 represents a reduction of 2,938 cases since the peak, which is a decline of 85%. The last time new cases were that low or in the vicinity of that number was the week ending Dec. 2, when there were 465 new cases.
The positive test percentage for area coronavirus cases declined from 13.48% in the week ending Feb. 3 to 8.76% in the week ending Feb. 10.
In the week ending Jan. 13 it was at just over 24%.
The 8.76% this week represents a 64% reduction.
The area’s positive test percentage is still more than two points higher than the statewide percentage of 6.48%.