Coronavirus cases have settled into a kind of steady state.
Over the last seven weeks, starting with the one ending June 16, the number of cases has fluctuated mildly up and down.
In the 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle, the number of new cases has never risen above 263 per week during that time period.
And it has never fallen below 172 per week.
That’s a difference of just 91 cases in which the numbers have gone up and down.
The 263 was reached in the week ending June 16 and the 172 was reached in the week ending June 23.
Since that time, the cases ebb and flow like the ocean tides.
After the 172, the numbers run like this: 231, 194, 213, 198 and 230 for this past week, the week ending July 28.
They are almost predictable. There is no steep climb up or slide down.
The same can be said for numbers at the state level.
In the week ending June 17, the number of new cases statewide was 10,158.
The highest number of new cases from June 17 to July 28 was 10,250 and that was recorded last week.
The lowest number was recorded in the week ending July 14 at 8,278.
That week the state produced a number for just six days, so the average of the six days was added to produce the 8,278.
Since June 24 the numbers have run like this: 9,932, 8,754, 8,278, 10,250 and 9,954.
Level of transmission in the 10-community Sun Chronicle coverage area — low in Bristol County, medium in Norfolk County.
Number of new cases for the area since July 21, 2022 — 230, an increase of 32, or 16.16%, from the 198 in the week ending July 21.
Percentage of positive tests for the area — 7.98%, down 0.03 points from the 8.01% recorded on July 21.
Percentage vaccinated with two shots — 70.78%, up 0.15 points with 301 new fully vaccinated people. That’s up 99 people from the week ending July 21.
Percentage vaccinated with booster — 40.30%, up 0.16 points from 40.14% recorded in the week ending July 21.
Number of people currently hospitalized at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro with coronavirus — 11.
Percentage of coronavirus patients hospitalized at Sturdy who are unvaccinated — 18.18%.
Nine are vaccinated, two are not vaccinated.
Number of deaths in area since the week ending July 21 — two. There have been at least 391 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.
That’s a death percentage of 0.91% or just under 1% of the 43,003 cases recorded in the 10 communities.
The current average age of death statewide is 77.
Massachusetts’ level of transmission, according to the CDC:
No counties have a high level of transmission.
Seven — Barnstable, Dukes, Middlesex, Nantucket, Norfolk, Plymouth and Suffolk — have medium levels of transmission.
Seven — Berkshire, Bristol, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester — have low levels of transmission.
For more information go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html.
Percentage of positive tests in the state — 8.13%, up 0.19 points from the 7.94% recorded in the week ending July 21.
Breakdown
New cases Vax rates
Attleboro 48 67.81
Foxboro 24 77.81
Mansfield 32 79.52
Norfolk 13 81.89
North Attleboro 22 69.99
Norton 26 70.13
Plainville 12 72.68
Rehoboth 18 59.66
Seekonk 19 52.11
Wrentham 16 80.28
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
