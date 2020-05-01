The dip in coronavirus cases that provided a ray of hope on Thursday was gone in the gloom of Friday morning rain when dozens of new cases were reported in The Sun Chronicle area.
Another death was reported as well.
On Thursday, the 10 towns in the area reported only 21 new cases among them, but on Friday Attleboro and North Attleboro each exceeded that number on their own.
Attleboro had 31 new cases while North Attleboro had 27.
Norton added nine, Plainville and Wrentham three each, and Foxboro two.
All told, the area added 75 new cases to the total, which surged to 1,221 with a death toll of 74.
The new death was reported in North Attleboro, bringing that town’s total to 14.
Mayor Paul Heroux of Attleboro and North Attleboro Public Health Nurse AnneMarie Fleming both said the surge in cases was likely due to an increase in testing.
There was big news at the state level, with Gov. Charlie Baker signing an order that requires everyone over the age of 2 to wear a face mask in all retail shops and any place open to the public indoors or out.
As of Friday, the virus had killed 3,716 residents statewide and sickened 64,311.
“As we continue to think about the future and a return to a new normal, covering our faces when we cannot practice social distancing is an easy, critically important and essential step that everyone can and should take to stop or slow the spread,” Baker said at his daily news conference.
Heroux agreed with the order.
“I think it’s necessary. I think it’s the right thing to do,” he said late Friday.
The order takes effect on Wednesday and applies to all modes of public transportation as well.
A person can be denied admission to a store if they refuse to wear a mask.
It does not apply to people who cannot wear a mask for medical reasons.
The state also registered an uptick in cases, bolting 2,106 to 64,311.
The new case count went over the 2,000 mark for the first time since April 25.
The increase may have come as a result of 13,989 new tests, the most since April 24 when more than 20,000 were recorded.
Nursing homes recorded another 88 deaths, bringing their total to 2,189, which equals 58.9 percent of all coronavirus deaths.
Sturdy Memorial Hospital reported 47 coronavirus patients, with five of them in the intensive care unit.
At the county level, Bristol reported 10 new deaths to bring its total to 182, while Norfolk reported 22 new deaths to bring its total to 522.
Bristol reported 212 cases to bring its total to 3,792 and Norfolk reported 169 new cases to bring its total to 6,065.
