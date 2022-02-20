The number of coronavirus cases statewide has dropped for the fifth consecutive week since the peak of the latest surge hit in the week ending Jan. 14 when the number of cases rose to 132,557 in one week.
Meanwhile, the number of vaccinations statewide and in the area continues to climb slowly.
In the week ending Feb. 18, cases declined by 5,137 to 11,284 from the 16,421 cases recorded in the week ending Feb. 11.
That's a drop of 31.28%.
The daily average fell from 2,345 cases to 1,612.
Since the peak of the surge, the daily average has fallen from 18,936 to 1,612, which is a drop of 17,324 cases per day, or 91.48%.
The surge and decline is following the same pattern as a year ago when the delta surge peaked in the week ending Jan. 9, 2021 with 39,946 cases and then began a rapid decline.
This year, the peak of the omicron variant was reached in the week ending Jan. 14, with 132,557 cases.
If the number of cases is an indicator, the omicron variant was more transmissible -- with 96,611 more cases than in the previous coronavirus surge.
Some people who were vaccinated contracted the disease.
For example, out of the seven cases in Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro on Friday, four patients were vaccinated and three were not.
In the peak week of 2021, there were 562 confirmed deaths, which equals a death percentage of 1.40%.
In the peak week in 2022, there were 344 confirmed deaths, which equals 0.20%, or two-tenths of 1%.
Those numbers indicate the omicron variant was less dangerous except for those over the age 60 who suffered about 86% of all deaths.
From Jan. 30 to Feb. 12, there were 708 deaths among 39,754 cases, which is a death percentage of 1.78%.
Those 60 and over suffered 613 of those deaths, or 86% of all deaths.
There were no deaths from the age of zero through 19.
People in their 50s suffered 61, or 64%, of the remaining 95 deaths.
The latest average age of those dying from the disease is 76, according to the state’s Department of Public Health.
As previously reported, the number of cases in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area also showed a sharp decline in the week ending Feb. 17.
The 10 communities are Attleboro, North Attleboro, Foxboro, Mansfield, Norfolk, Norton, Plainville, Rehoboth, Seekonk and Wrentham.
New cases fell by 247, or 47%, from the 525 recorded in the week ending Feb. 10.
Statewide, the number of newly vaccinated people for the week ending Feb. 17 was 22,906 -- which is 0.33%, or a little over three-tenths of one percent, of the state’s population of 6,964,383.
Those newly vaccinated brings the total of fully vaccinated people statewide to 5,263,468, which is 75.57% of the total population including those from the age of zero to four who are not eligible for vaccination.
If the 385,530 in that age group are subtracted from the total population, the percentage of those fully vaccinated goes to 79.67%.
In the 10-community Sun Chronicle area the number of newly-vaccinated people increased by 488, or 0.25%, which is two and a half-tenths of 1%.
The total number of those vaccinated for the area is 138,113, or 69.65%, of the 198,294 population.
If the 10,757 in the age group zero to four are subtracted, the percentage of fully vaccinated people in The Sun Chronicle area rises to 73.64%.
Once again, the increase was fueled by the five through 11 age group which accounted for 192, or 39%, of the vaccinations.
Hospitalizations have also plummeted.
Since Jan. 14, the numbers of those hospitalized for coronavirus have fallen every day except for two, which is 31 out of 33 days.
In the week ending Jan. 14, the average number of those hospitalized per day was 3,079.
In the week ending Feb. 18, the average number of those hospitalized per day was 867.
That’s a drop of 2,212 patients per day, or 72%.
Severely ill patients in the intensive care units of hospitals numbered 470 on Jan. 14.
Patients intubated with breathing apparatus numbered 295.
On Feb. 18, those numbers had fallen to 139 and 71, respectively, which are declines of 70% and 76%, respectively.
Patients with coronavirus at Sturdy have dropped from 47 on Jan. 21 to seven on Feb. 18.
On Jan. 21, the 47 coronavirus positive patients made up 32% of the 149 patients in the hospital.
Six of those patients were in the ICU, which means they occupied 43% of the 14 available ICU beds.
On Feb. 18, the seven coronavirus positive patients made up 6.6% of the 106 patients in the hospital.
On Feb. 18, there was just one coronavirus patient in the ICU 14 beds.
Since Jan. 21, the ICU has averaged about 11 patients per day for the three days reported each week.