After two consecutive weeks of low vaccination numbers in the area — 37 in the week ending July 7 and 39 in the week ending July 14 — the numbers shot back up in the week ending July 21.
All told, 202 people in the 10-community Sun Chronicle coverage area became fully vaccinated, including 58 children age 6 months to 5 years.
Those youngsters accounted for nearly 29% of the total.
Statistics provided by the state’s Department of Public Health show that 799 area children in that age group have gotten at least one shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines since they were authorized for them by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the week beginning June 20.
That’s just under 8% of the 10,113 children in that age group in The Sun Chronicle area.
Meanwhile, in the last four weeks the numbers of new cases of corona
virus have fluctuated between 194 and 231 for the 10 communities.
All told there have been 42,773 cases in the area since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s 21% of the area’s population of just over 200,000.
There have been no sharp rises or falls in cases in the last month.
The number of new cases per week has stayed relatively flat for the area, averaging about 209 per week.
The percentage of positive tests for coronavirus has risen in each of the past four weeks from 5.6% to 8%.
However, that’s at least partly attributable to the fact that the number of tests given has fallen every week for four consecutive weeks while the number of positive results has remained relatively flat.
The number of tests that came back positive for the virus has fluctuated between 412 and 453 while the number of tests given has plummeted from 7,363 to 5,364 a drop of just under 2,000 tests, or 27%.
In the week ending July 14 the number of positive tests was 433 and in the week ending July 21 the number was 430 while the number of tests given was 5,918 and 5,364, respectively.
The actual number of new cases is likely higher because of the number of home test kits being distributed.
North Attleboro alone had 5,000 to pass out in the week ending July 21.
Those who test positive at home don’t always report that to medical authorities.
Level of transmission in The Sun Chronicle coverage area — low in Bristol County, medium in Norfolk County.
Number of new cases for the 10-community area since July 14, 2022 — 198, a decrease of 15 from the 213 in the week ending July 14.
Percentage positive tests for the area — 8%, up from the 7.3% on July 14.
Percentage vaccinated with two shots — 70.63%, up .1 points with 202 new fully vaccinated people. That’s up 163 people from the week ending July 14.
Percentage vaccinated with booster — 40.14%, up from 39.95% in the week ending July 14.
Number of people currently hospitalized at Sturdy Memorial with coronavirus — 7.
Percentage of coronavirus patients hospitalized at Sturdy who are unvaccinated — 14.28%. Six are vaccinated, one is not vaccinated.
Number of deaths in The Sun Chronicle area since the week ending July 14 — no poll this week. There have been at least 389 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
That’s a death percentage of .91% of the 42,773 cases recorded in the 10 communities.
The current average age of death statewide is 78.
Massachusetts’ level of transmission, according to the CDC:
No counties have a high level of transmission.
Seven -- Barnstable, Dukes, Middlesex, Nantucket, Norfolk, Plymouth and Suffolk — have medium levels.
Seven — Berkshire, Bristol, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester — have low levels.
Percentage of positive tests in state — 7.94%, up from 7.05% in the week ending July 14.
Breakdown
