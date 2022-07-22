Covid Vax Clinic
Greyson Pickering, 3, waits as his mom, Jennifer Pickering, fills out paperwork before getting his COVID vaccination on July 16.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

After two consecutive weeks of low vaccination numbers in the area — 37 in the week ending July 7 and 39 in the week ending July 14 — the numbers shot back up in the week ending July 21.

All told, 202 people in the 10-community Sun Chronicle coverage area became fully vaccinated, including 58 children age 6 months to 5 years.

