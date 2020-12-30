New Year’s Eve is known for people popping the cork on some bubbly to celebrate a new year and watch an old one pass.
But a recent study has found Americans haven’t waited to hit the bottle, with an increasing number turning to booze during the coronavirus pandemic and some drinking more.
The study, by the RAND Corporation, a non-profit research organization, has some substance abuse counselors expecting to see more people seeking treatment the longer the COVID-19 crisis continues.
RAND found American adults have sharply increased their consumption of alcohol during the shutdown, with women increasing their heavy drinking episodes by 41 percent.
Heavy drinking is defined as four or more drinks within a couple of hours.
The national survey found that the overall frequency of alcohol consumption increased by 14 percent among all adults over age 30, compared to the same time last year.
The increase was 19 percent among all adults ages 30 to 59, 17 percent among women and 10 percent for non-Hispanic white adults.
“We've had anecdotal information about people buying and consuming more alcohol, but this is some of the first survey-based information that shows how much alcohol consumption has increased during the pandemic,” Michael Pollard, lead author of the study and a sociologist at RAND, said in a statement.
Experts say alcohol consumption can have significant negative health consequences in addition to creating more anxiety and depression.
“Drinking leads to isolation and isolation leads to more drinking,” said Jeremiah Falvey, the executive director of the North Cottage Program in Norton, a residential treatment center for substance abuse. He was quoting from the Alcoholics Anonymous book.
Falvey said the research suggests that some of those drinking more “absent the pandemic were just a weekend drinker or a heavy hitter every now and then.”
He said he is not surprised by the findings of the survey in light of the health restrictions during the pandemic that have placed limits on where people socialize.
“Isolation is really a big factor in substance abuse and relapsing,” Falvey said.
There is the possibility that some people may turn into problem drinkers and alcoholics, he said, the longer the pandemic continues.
“If it continues eventually some of those people will make it to treatment with us,” Falvey said.
For people in recovery, the loss of fellowship at AA meetings and the anxiety of the pandemic has been tough. Many support groups have not conducted or have had to limit in-person meetings, he said.
However, he said the Cameron Recovery Center on Falmouth Street in Attleboro has conducted meetings consistently through the pandemic, even with limits on the number of people.
Researchers in the study say that the alcohol spike highlights the need for primary care providers, behavioral health providers and family members to be aware of the risks of increased alcohol use and heavy drinking during the pandemic.
Participants surveyed were asked about their alcohol consumption during the spring of 2019 and again in spring 2020 during the early months of the pandemic shutdown.
Support for the study was provided by the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism as a part of ongoing study about alcohol consumption in the U.S.
