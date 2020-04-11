A campaign is being launched to raise $1.5 million to help the Attleboro area deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
The collaborative effort of community leaders intends to ensure local nonprofits can provide emergency assistance to families and individuals who have been financially impacted by the health crisis, organizers say.
Money raised will go into what is being called the Greater Attleboro Stronger Together Fund to help nonprofit organizations from Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Rehoboth, and Dighton.
"As the COVID-19 pandemic expands from a health crisis to a financial one, local families and individuals have been profoundly impacted throughout the Attleboro area," Meghan Hamilton of the Attleboro YMCA said. The campaign "aims to raise and quickly deploy funds to support those in our community who have lost income due to job loss or reduced work and are now facing food insecurity and potential homelessness."
Throughout the area, nonprofit organizations have gone above and beyond their typical missions to provide critical, emergency support to the most vulnerable residents through this crisis. They have expanded food distribution, given emergency cash assistance, offered free child care and other resources for essential workers, and more, Hamilton added. "The needs of our community continue to grow every day," she said.
The nonprofit groups have seen that growth firsthand.
“The number of emergency meals we serve continues to rise and has nearly doubled with the current crisis,” said Lisa Piscatelli, executive director of the Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative, which runs the Food n’ Friends meals program. “Having the Greater Attleboro Stronger Together Fund allows small nonprofits like ours to focus on what we do best -- feeding individuals and families.
"It also centralizes community resources so that our neighbors in need are easily able to navigate to local services," Piscatelli said. "In this time of social distancing, donating to this fund is a way for us to all be together. It is something to behold, a community of care.”
Another purpose of the fund is to make sure the nonprofits are able to continue their missions after the crisis has subsided, organizers add.
“More and more people are finding themselves in financial distress and turning to our nonprofits for help,” said Amanda Blount, executive director of The Literacy Center. “That is why this fund is so critical. This fund provides us with an opportunity to address this crisis as a unified community, so we can all come out on the other side of this stronger than we were before.”
A one-week, communitywide Stronger Together Fund drive will begin Monday, April 20. People can contribute at strongertogetherattleboro.org/donate.
The United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley has committed to support the fund as a lead sponsor, donating more than $100,000.
Those spearheading the fund are reaching out to local businesses and organizations interested in also becoming sponsors. If interested, contact Robin McDonald, CEO of the Attleboro YMCA and a member of the fund’s planning committee, at rmcdonald@attleboroymca.org.
Nonprofit organizations who want to join the collective effort and apply for grants to fund their emergency relief efforts must fill out an application at strongertogetherattleboro.org/resources-non-profits by 5 p.m. Monday, April 13.
