The state has decided to change the rules on indoor vocal performances and rehearsals, and that’s music to the ears of local educators.
“We’re really excited we’re going to have students singing back indoors,” Foxboro School Superintendent Amy Berdos said Tuesday.
The decision by state education officials came a week after Erin Earnst, vice president of the Foxboro Music Association, told members of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education that performing arts programs had been treated differently than school athletics.
“It’s time to level the playing field and apply the research and established policy equitably,” Earnst, who has two children in the high school music program, testified at a Feb. 23 hearing.
A number of music alumni and parents had written letters to the editor of The Sun Chronicle expressing similar sentiments over the past few weeks.
Under the state’s new indoor vocal guidelines, students are encouraged to wear well-fitting masks, sing at lower volume, limit rehearsals to 30 minutes and utilize larger, better-ventilated spaces.
“Obviously we have to observe all of the protocols,” Berdos said. “It is still a challenge and we have to remember that.”
At Attleboro High School, Principal Bill Runey said in an email, “We are thrilled that our historically successful performing arts programs have had new life breathed into them with this new guidance from the state.
“Katie McCarthy and Gary Hyman and their students have worked very hard to make the most of this difficult situation. With the assistance of AMPA (the music parents association), I am excited to see the Marching Band and Color Guard join the cheerleaders at home football games to give even more students a chance to experience some normalcy this year.”
The jazz band will be able to meet for rehearsals for the first time this year, Runey said, and Attleboro High is now considering an outdoor spring concert with social distancing — if allowed by city and state authorities.
“Traditional concerts may be premature at this time; however, we look forward to performing as a cohesive unit in our spring concert, and sharing our music through available media outlets such as DoubleACS,” Runey said
North Attleboro music teacher and band director Thomas Rizzo said the state’s change has “untied our hands” by allowing for indoor rehearsals.
Students in the town’s schools had been practicing outside, even in freezing weather.
“We have been making the best of it and performing nonstop,” he said.
Rizzo added, however, that at the moment state has two sets of guidelines for music education. One allows three-feet of separation in some cases and 10 feet for music practice and performing.
“Guidance for classroom seating is not in congruence with guidance for performing,” he said. “We’ve got to find a balance.”
Students have been using microphone packs that allow them to sing at a lower volume but still be heard.
Live performances are another question, he said, adding, “We are still limited by audience restrictions.”
Nevertheless, he noted, more extracurricular groups — including the marching band’s color guard and percussion groups — are meeting and rehearsing.
“Music is being made,” Rizzo said. “We are making the best of the situation.”
