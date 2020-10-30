A discussion on Halloween came early for Shelly Cohen Holroyd and her 6-year-old son Calvin.
After his parents kept him home for remote learning this fall, wary of how coronavirus would play out as schools reopened, Calvin wanted to know if the pandemic would disrupt another important part of a kid’s life: trick-or-treating.
Holroyd warned him the Halloween tradition might not be possible for him.
“Going door-to-door, everyone reaching into a candy bowl, with people maybe wearing masks — maybe not. I just didn’t think it was safe,” the 37-year-old North Attleboro mother of two said.
Then she saw an idea floating around Facebook, where families taped candy to a thin wooden stick that they placed in their front yards for eager, costumed kids — a contact-less twist on the traditional door-to-door candy holiday.
“I thought, maybe not everyone in our neighborhood is doing that, but if we can find out who is, maybe we can still do Halloween,” Holroyd said.
She set up a Facebook group, 2020 Trick or Treat, where families could commit to offering a socially-distant trick-or-treating option. Over 60 houses throughout North Attleboro signed up, and Holroyd organized them across town on a Google map other neighbors can use to identify safe locations.
“It won’t be the traditional trick-or-treating, but I think you can make it fun and exciting,” Holroyd said.
To be added to the map families had to agree to hand out candy from a distance and commit to following safety guidelines like handwashing and wearing a mask when setting up treats.
They traded ideas within the group: Some are hiding candy in glow-in-the-dark Easter eggs across their lawns. Others built candy chutes to share treats from 6 feet away. More are simply offering individual takeaway bags on tables from their driveways.
Holroyd plans to tape candy to glow sticks for children to find.
“Things have been tough enough without saying we can’t go trick-or-treating,” she said.
The topic has drawn attention at every level, especially as coronavirus cases once again rise across the state. Community Facebook pages are riddled with the question, “What are we doing for Halloween?” and the issue even drew remarks from Gov. Charlie Baker, who urged against indoor gatherings and encouraged contact-less trick-or-treating.
Many local families said trick-or-treating is important, especially in a year where the pandemic has interrupted many other outlets of joy for children.
Janelle McAloon of Seekonk said her family chose to preemptively celebrate Halloween in case the big day didn’t work out quite as it usually does.
Aside from coronavirus concerns, the mother of three said she wasn’t sure if it would be too cold or even if enough people would be handing out candy.
So, she and her husband invited close family over for a small Disney-themed “trunk-or-treat” in their backyard last weekend while the sun was still out.
“With COVID-19, I was thinking, what can we do with just us?” McAloon, 29, said.
There was a “Mickey ghost” scavenger hunt with Easter eggs filled with candy, games, pumpkin painting and more.
John Barnes is trying to keep Halloween as normal as possible.
The Attleboro father of three said he doesn’t believe Halloween is a high-risk activity for coronavirus since it’s an outdoor activity with minimal people-to-people contact.
“At this point, I don’t believe this is something that should be taken away from children,” Barnes, 44, said. “We all know how to protect ourselves and we’re doing the best we can.”
He said he’ll let his daughters decide whether they want to wear a face mask, unsure how it will fit alongside their costumes. But Barnes said his daughters always have a bottle of hand sanitizer “attached to their hip” and that should be adequate protection.
“I want them to enjoy themselves and find some sense of normalcy from this,” he said.
But risk of coronavirus isn’t just for the trick-or-treaters alone. It’s also those handing out the candy.
Cindy Sulaiman of Attleboro said while her children have grown up and moved away, she’s always enjoyed Halloween for the memories of when it was a big deal for her kids, too.
The pandemic also stole some of that youthful spirit when it prevented her grandchildren from visiting this summer.
“I was missing seeing kids around,” the 58-year-old said. “No trick-or-treating was not an option for us.”
But she still wants to be safe. She and her husband both fall in the high-risk category if they were to catch coronavirus.
So, when she saw the idea of a candy chute on Facebook this month, she decided it was a good compromise. She’ll tie a PVC pipe to the railing outside her home and place the top of her bird bath at the bottom as something to catch the candy as it falls down the chute.
A cheap remote doorbell will sit at the end of the chute and connect to a receiver indoors, so children don’t have to come all the way to her door.
For her, celebrating the holiday is doubly important as cases increase, as Sulaiman wonders how the once-again rising pandemic will affect Thanksgiving and Christmas. She expects it to be pared back, if it even happens at all.
“There’s so much kids lost — if we can do this in a safe, socially distant way, which we can, we should try,” she said.
