Pawtucket Red Sox fans may be able to enjoy a hot dog at McCoy Stadium this summer. But one last season of baseball? It’s not to be.
Along with the rest of Minor League Baseball, the PawSox schedule was officially called off Tuesday, a victim of the coronavirus pandemic.
It was a sad finale for many who have forged a special bond over the years with the International League farm team of the Boston Red Sox, and who were anticipating one last season with the Triple A boys of summer.
The PawSox had already announced plans to leave 78-year-old McCoy for a new stadium and new business deal in Worcester next spring. Construction on Polar Park, set amid the old rail yards, scrap metal dealers and trendy bars of the city’s Canal District, has been slowed by the state’s emergency shutdown orders. But officials there are fairly sure it will be ready to welcome the team in April for the 2021 season.
(The PawSox have sent fans who have tickets for this season a memo outlining their options, ranging from a gift card for team merch to a full refund. Meanwhile, the team has opened McCoy as an on-field dining venue.)
For many fans in this area, a shiny new stadium in Central Massachusetts is a poor substitute for having the PawSox right down the road.
Paul MacPherson of Seekonk, a longtime season ticket holder, thinks something precious will be lost when the team abandons the site of the historic 33-inning marathon the PawSox played against Rochester in the spring of 1981, officially the longest professional baseball game ever.
“I was looking forward to the final season at McCoy Stadium this year,” MacPherson said via email. “Sadly, with everything that is happening right now, it looks like it will never happen. I am going to miss seeing future prospects or players who may have come down for rehab. I will also miss seeing and talking to the many friends I have made over the years at McCoy.”
He has fond memories of taking in games with his grandson Jake, who is now 14.
“He is really into baseball,” MacPherson said. “He can give you the names and stats of the PawSox players as well as many others in the different levels of baseball right up to the Major League.
“He also loved to score the games. Before every game we would have to buy a scorecard so he could keep track of the game. Of course if he wanted something to eat during the game it was usually grandpa who went and stood in line to get the food for him.”
But one story that stands out involves another MacPherson family member and speaks to the close connections woven at McCoy.
“In 1991, my oldest daughter Laurie was working in the souvenir stand at McCoy and one day Chris Parent (who was the PawSox clubhouse manager at the time) came up and asked her for some bubble gum for Tim Nehring, who was playing for the PawSox at that time (and would eventually go on to play for Boston before winding up in the Yankees front office.) Tim was one of her favorite players back then. Chris and my daughter started dating and eventually got married.”
Bruce Gibbons, 54, of Mansfield, said he has been making the jaunt to Pawtucket “four or five times a season” since 1989, and he’ll miss having the option of taking in a game with buddies on the spur of the moment.
Gibbons said he saw a news report on the season’s cancellation that featured a walk-off homer last fall.
“It dawned on me that was the last hit in McCoy. It’s sad. It’s going to be missed,” he said.
Nevertheless, Gibbons said he’ll make the trip to Polar Park in Worcester next season, even though it will take a little more planning.
“It was time for them to move on,” he said of the PawSox.
Dennis Kelly, 72, of Attleboro, said he’ll miss the people he’s met and the closeness.
The retired president of Bristol County Saving Bank recalls bringing his sons, now in their 40s, to McCoy when they were 8 or 10.
“We’d go maybe 20 times a season,” he recalled. “It was almost like family. You’d go and you’d see Ben Mondor (the legendary owner of the PawSox, who died in 2010 at age 85) out in front, shaking hands with people.”
That, he said, is not the kind of thing you will see at Fenway Park.
At McCoy, he said, you could meet legends such as Bobby Doerr, Johnny Pesky and Dennis “Oil Can” Boyd.
“Maybe they don’t remember it,” he said, “but I do.”
After the games, youngsters could play catch on the field with some of the players.
“I taught them how to keep score,” Kelly said of his sons. “It kept their minds in the game.”
In recent years, he’s been bringing his four grandchildren to the park. His youngest, Madison, 14, took in her first PawSox game at a couple of months old.
“She’s turning 15 this year. This will be the first birthday she has not gone to the PawSox,” Kelly said.
MacPherson, the season ticket holder from Seekonk, was philosophical about the end of baseball at McCoy.
“As the saying goes ‘All good things must come to an end,’” he said. “Sadly this is happening at McCoy Stadium. There will never be another ballpark that can claim that they had the longest game in baseball played there. The good times at McCoy will be missed by many, many people.”
