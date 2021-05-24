Farmers markets are blossoming in the area along with spring flowers.
Attleboro’s farmers market will be coming back next month after a scaled-back operation last year — ready to comply with whatever COVID-19 protocols may be needed, organizers say.
Foxboro‘s weekly farmers market will be returning to the town common next week, following last summer’s COVID-fueled hiatus.
And North Attleboro will launch a farmers market of its own in June, long a dream of downtown activist Andrea Slobogan.
“We had hoped to launch last year but of course the pandemic hit and we had to push things off,” Slobogan said in an email to The Sun Chronicle. “We are happy to announce we plan for our season to begin June 23rd and run for 18 weeks bringing us into October.”
The markets will be held Wednesdays, from 5-9 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in front of town hall.
Organizers include Slobogan and Rachel Weiss as co-chairs of the committee along with committee members Sarah Stone, Caitlin O’Donnell, Toni Klopfenstein, Tracey Magill and Susan Taylor.
They will partner with Our Open Umbrella, which will have a table stationed at each market to allow families within the program to connect with the organization. The group is accepting vendors to sign up for the full season as well. They can contact organizers through the Facebook page North Attleborough Farmers Market (@FarmersMarketNA) or email at farmersmarketnorthattleboro@gmail.com.
The 2021 edition of the Attleboro Farmers Market will be held at O’Connell Field in Capron Park from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. on Saturdays beginning June 26 through October 30, according to the organizers’ website, attleborofarmersmarket.com. The group is working with the city board of health on updated COVID-19 guidelines. Changes will be posted on the website.
Foxboro Recreation Director Deborah Giardino said the popular market in that town will be held every Thursday, from 4 to 7 p.m., beginning on May 27 and ending Sept. 2.
