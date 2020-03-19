Attleboro resident Cassie Rapoza was driving down Commonwealth Avenue in North Attleboro when she saw a sign outside Nolan’s Flowers & Gifts that read, in bright red letters: “STOP. Free roses to brighten these days.”
It was Wednesday afternoon and she was feeling down. She had just been discussing how she might need to cancel her wedding and bachelorette party due to the coronavirus threat.
But her mood brightened after pulling into Nolan’s, where she was greeted by manager Don McClain. He asked her to pick out three roses free of charge, then assembled them in a bouquet complemented with baby’s breath, other greens and a bow.
“I thought it was so sweet,” Rapoza, 21, said. “We are facing some really dark times right now with people getting sick, out of work, school and important events being canceled.
“Receiving those roses really brightened up my day.”
Her story, as well as others, inspired McClain to continue providing free flowers for the community.
“I wanted to do something that people could smile about and could bring a little happiness to their kitchen tables during these trying times,” he said. “Not only does it give us something to do during our slow period, but it allows us to help others.”
Throughout the week, McClain met many individuals in the shop who are willing to help others, he said.
“Many people are coming here, getting the roses from us and bringing them to other people who need them more.” he said. “What I am doing for them, they are doing for others, which has really blown me away.
“To me, this is what community is all about.”
Others have used social media to offer help for those suffering from the pandemic.
On Facebook, Attleboro High School senior Jacob Kane offered to help the elderly or anyone else who needs to stay inside with errands such as grocery shopping.
Although nobody responded as of Thursday, Kane said he is fully prepared to help out whenever needed.
“I feel like it’s time to come together in the community,” he said. “If we can come together, it can make this situation a lot less difficult for everyone.”
According to Kane, it’s positivity that will get everyone through these tough times.
“If you’re kind, it causes a ripple effect,” he said.
Victoria Ziniti, a paraprofessional at Thacher Elementary School in Attleboro, has spread kindness by posting videos of herself teaching online “circle-time lessons,” which are usually done in a classroom setting.
In one of her videos, Ziniti sang to her online audience (presumably elementary students) as she sat outside on her patio.
“Come and join me at the circle, come and join me at the circle, come and join me at the circle, so we can have some fun,” the 27-year-old sang.
“In my videos I am copying what the teachers do in their circle time — trying to make it a consistent part of their day while at home,” Ziniti said. “Starting with an introduction song, going over the current month, counting to the current day, singing the days of the week song, the weather song, and a fun activity at the end.”
Since posting the videos, Ziniti has received an outpouring of support from the community.
“Parents have stated that they have watched along with their child and now they are learning the songs that their children sing in school,” she said.
Ziniti said she misses her students dearly and wants them to know she is thinking about them every day. And through all of this, the lesson she has learned is that at any given moment, life can change.
“You have to find the positives in these changes,” she said. “Change can be good.”
Pam Tarallo, the program administrator of Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative’s Food ‘n Friends, is making sure nobody in the community is going without during the coronavirus crisis.
This week, she and a team of volunteers have put together to-go meals for people throughout the community.
“It has been a whirlwind, but we are able to think off the cuff with each day,” she said. “I have a great group of volunteers who have stepped up to the plate.”
So far, Tarallo said, many of the people picking up the to-go meals have expressed their sincere gratitude for what she and the volunteers are doing.
“For us to give back and be able to provide meals to others, it’s truly rewarding,” she said. “I think everyone needs to help any way they can to get through this time.”
