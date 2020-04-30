Area police and fire officials say they never received protective respirator masks from the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency that have been deemed deficient.
The deficient masks were distributed earlier this month to local communities to be used by police and firefighters.
Tests on the masks showed that they filtered only 28 percent of airborne particles, well below the standard for what is considered safe for public safety personnel and other front-line workers.
Attleboro Fire Chief Scott Lachance, who is also the city’s emergency management director, said the fire department has a supply of 6,000 of the N95 masks.
The masks are the U.S. industry standard and filter out 95 percent of the airborne particles. Some of the other types of mask, including the KN95, have been found to filter out fewer particles.
“The N95 masks are specific for health care workers. The KN95 masks are manufactured for other things,” Lachance said, adding that he uses a supplier that has the N95 masks.
The 6,000 N95 masks are expected to last two months under current usage, according to the chief.
Lachance said the supply of the personal protection equipment needed to deal with COVID-19 patients is not as much of a concern as it was at the outset of the crisis.
Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney said the police department gets its supply from the fire department and has received donations.
“We’re doing pretty good with our stockpile,” Heagney said.
The state has been accumulating respirator masks any way it can amid a national shortage and distributing them where they are needed the most.
Last week, the state began notifying police departments, nursing homes, and other recipients that recent tests it commissioned from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology revealed that some of the masks provide little protection.
Most of the masks tested filtered out more than 90 percent of airborne particles but one type filtered out as little as 28 percent.
The masks brought to the state from China by the New England Patriots team plane were both N95 and KN95, according to a report in The Boston Globe.
North Attleboro Fire Chief Chris Coleman, who is the town’s emergency management director, said he replaced the masks deemed to be faulty before they had to be used.
“That’s not a concern,” Coleman said. “We are still using the N95s.”
The fire chief and North Attleboro Police Chief John Reilly said the town has received many donations for masks and protective equipment.
“It didn’t really affect us at all,” Reilly said.
Plainville Fire Chief Justin Alexander said his department has a 30-day supply of N95 masks based on current use.
Depending on the nature of the call, the department has a “tiered” use of personal protection equipment to conserve supply.
“The problem is that it takes 30 days to get more,” Alexander said.
