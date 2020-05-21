Gatherings this Memorial Day weekend may be smaller due to the coronavirus pandemic, but holiday grillers should still play it safe, fire officials say.
With more people expected to be staying home this weekend, officials say there may be more grilling and cooking accidents.
"We do tend to get more issues during the holidays like Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day," Attleboro Fire Chief Scott Lachance said.
The chief said the most common call his department gets is for grills that have melted vinyl siding and even started a fire because they are too close to a home.
Last year, there were 81 fire and explosion incidents statewide involving open-fired grills, according to the state Fire Marshal's Office.
The incidents injured six people, including a firefighter, and caused an estimated $1.4 million in property damage.
Of the 81 grill fires, almost 90 percent involved gas grills. Solid fuels, such as charcoal briquettes, were involved in 10 percent of the fires.
One of the grill fires last year started on the deck of a single-family home in Canton and resulted in $1.15 million in damages.
"Take a few minutes for a safety check and inspect grills for leaks and cracks, and teach children to stay 3 feet away from any grill in use," state Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said in a statement.
North Attleboro Fire Chief Chris Coleman said people should make sure the grill and the grease traps are clean, that the connections are secure and that the grill is away from combustible material and the house.
"The weather is supposed to be nice over the weekend. I expect there will be people out grilling, hopefully in small gatherings," he said.
In order to check for leaks, Ostroskey recommends using a brush to apply a soapy solution of one part dish liquid and one part water to the tank connection. If the solution bubbles, there is a leak that needs to be fixed.
People who may be using their grills for the first time this year should also check for cracked hoses and replace them, Ostroskey said.
Under state law, fire official say, grills are only allowed on first-floor porches, decks or patios with an outdoor stairway to the ground or a porch that is ground level.
Grills are prohibited on any porch, balcony or deck that has a roof or an overhang.
Other safety tips:
- Children and pets should be at least 3 feet away from the grill area. Grills should be 10 feet from the house and not under any overhanging branches or eaves.
- Grills should also be used away from deck railings and never left unattended while in use.
- If you smell gas while cooking, immediately get away from the grill and call the fire department. Do not move the grill.
- If the flame goes out, turn the grill and gas off and wait 15 minutes before relighting. Never use gasoline on any grill.
- After each use and before disconnecting the propane tank, be sure to shut off the gas at the tank.
- When using charcoal grills, never add lighter fluid once the coals have been lit because flames may follow the stream and result in serious burns.
- Charcoal grills should be outside in a well-ventilated area because briquettes give off carbon monoxide, a colorless, odorless gas that can be deadly.
- The coals should be allowed to cool completely before disposing of them in a metal container.
- Charcoal grills cannot be used on decks, balconies or fire escape stairways.
