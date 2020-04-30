With more people working from home and students doing home schooling, state and local fire officials are cautioning people to practice electrical safety.
The warning comes as fire officials recognize May as Electrical Safety Month amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"We are using more electronic devices at once than normal. Practicing electrical safety is more important now than ever," State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said in a statement.
Some studies have detected a 24 percent increase in power usage during the day as more people are using electronic devices for work and school.
Some area fire officials say they have responded in past years to house fires ignited by devices that have overheated on beds, but none recently.
"Even with a cellphone, you know how hot it can get when you power it up," Attleboro Fire Chief Scott Lachance said.
The heat generated from the devices can easily ignite a fire when cellphones are left charging underneath a pillow or laptops are left running on top of the bed covers, according to fire officials.
The devices are always processing when running or charging. Blocking or covering them can prevent air from cooling the batteries and lead to a fire, officials say.
The lithium ion batteries typically used in these devices are more likely to fail during recharging so fire officials advise charging these devices on a hard surface.
Recently, according to the fire marshal's office, a hoverboard that was charging malfunctioned and caused a serious fire in Andover.
Fire officials also say people should be careful to limit the number of devices plugged into a single outlet or circuit. Plugging too many devices into the same outlet can cause an overload and ignite a fire.
From 2014 to 2018, according to the fire marshal's office, electrical fires caused 39 deaths and nearly $200 million in property damage.
During the same period, fire departments throughout the state reported nearly 2,800 home fires caused by electrical problems.
"Electrical fires are the second leading cause of home fire deaths in Massachusetts," Ostroskey said, adding that only a licensed electrician should do work in a home.
The fire marshal also recommended that homeowners should have their home electrical systems reviewed every 10 years.
"We need to keep our electrical systems up to date with our ever-increasing electrical needs in this technological age," Ostroskey said.
People should call the fire department if they hear a sizzling or buzzing sound, or smell a vague odor of something burning, according to state and local fire officials.
A professional electrician should be called for:
- Frequently blown fuses or tripped circuit breakers.
- Dim or flickering lights, and bulbs that wear out too fast.
- Overheated plugs, cords or switches.
- Shock or mild tingle -- more than normal static electricity.
- Loose outlets or unusually warm or faulty outlets or switches.
Fire officials also say people should avoid using extension cords, which are designed for temporary use and are a frequent cause of fires.
Residents should also keep heavy furniture off power cords, which when pinched can cause a fire, and should not keep them under rugs.
When unplugging an appliance, fire officials recommend grasping the plug instead of pulling by the cord.
For more information go to mass.gov/service-details/electrical-fire-safety.
