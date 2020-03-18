With cleaning products flying off the shelves and people cleaning more due to the coronovirus, state and local fire officials want to make sure toxic vapor clouds don’t form in the kitchen or elsewhere.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak in late January, officials have not responded to any emergencies regarding people mixing the wrong cleaning products and succumbing to dangerous vapors.
This week happens to be National Poison Prevention Week.
“It is definitely a concern and one where we want people to be informed, to read labels and be careful to prevent any incidents,” Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the state Fire Marshal’s office, said in an email Wednesday.
Mixing bleach or bleach-based products with other cleaning products can be deadly, officials said.
In November, the manager of a Buffalo Wild Wings in Burlington died from an accidental chemical exposure while cleaning the floor.
The worker used a bleach-based product not knowing an acid-based cleaner had spilled on the floor earlier.
The chemical reaction created a bubbling green concoction that he tried to push out of the restaurant with a squeegee before succumbing to the noxious fumes.
“We are all trying to be proactive given that not everyone will have the proper training or take the time or have the ability to read the labels,” Mieth said.
Mansfield Deputy Fire Chief Jim Puleo, who is a member of the state Hazardous Materials Response Team, also urged people to read the labels in order to be safe.
He said local firefighters have responded to chemical incidents in the past where people have mixed the wrong chemicals trying to clean clogged drains.
“They put one in there and then run out and put another one down there,” Puleo said, adding that fortunately the incidents were not fatal.
“You don’t increase the strength, you increase the volatility,” Puleo said of mixing the wrong chemicals.
Another member of the state haz-mat team, Foxboro Fire Chief Mike Kelleher, said, “You should be using the cleaners as directed by the manufacturer and not be a kitchen chemist.”
Bleach should never be mixed with vinegar, ammonia or rubbing alcohol and hydrogen peroxide should never be mixed with vinegar, fire officials say.
Bleach and vinegar produces a chlorine gas which can cause respiratory problems and cause the eyes to water and burn.
Mixing bleach and ammonia produces a gas called chloramine that causes shortness of breath and chest pain. Bleach and rubbing alcohol produces chloroform, which is highly toxic.
Hydrogen peroxide mixed with vinegar producers a highly corrosive acid.
For more information visit cdc.gov/disasters/hurricanes/flyer-clean-with-bleach.html or osha.gov/Publications/OSHA3512.pdf. Or call Poison Help 1-800-222-1222.
