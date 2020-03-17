Area police and firefighters are still doing their jobs amid the highly contagious coronavirus pandemic.
But they are also taking health precautions so they can continue to respond to emergencies and otherwise do their job.
When answering a call about a possible coronavirus patient, firefighters bring with them special hazardous response suits, goggles and face masks. “We take all the necessary precautions,” said Attleboro firefighter/EMT Paul Jacques, who is also president of the local firefighter’s union.
Area police and fire dispatchers are now trained to ask a series of screening questions during a 911 call to determine the potential for exposure to the virus and its disease, COVID-19.
Dispatchers ask whether anyone in the household has recently traveled abroad, is running a temperature over 100.4 degrees, is suffering from any respiratory problems or has had contact with anyone who may have been exposed.
When firefighters arrive on scene, Jacques says, one person suits up and goes inside to assess the medical situation before anyone else enters. So far, Attleboro firefighters have responded to three calls in which someone was feared to possibly have contracted the virus. Two came last week and proved negative and one came Tuesday and test results are pending, Jacques said.
“We call Sturdy and communicate with them before we even get there,” Jacques said, referring to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. “They know we are coming in.”
When the ambulance arrives at the hospital, the patient is whisked into a special room where doctors and nurses take over, according to Jacques.
Afterwards, the ambulance and other emergency vehicles are decontaminated. The special suits are used only once and officials are working with state officials to get replacements, Jacques said.
Area police chiefs say their officers, who also respond to medical emergencies and are often the first to arrive, have changed practices — especially when someone is sick.
Officers, who lack the protective gear firefighters wear, will approach the door and establish contact with the caller. But as a precaution, they will wait until the firefighters arrive unless there is a need to enter immediately. “If it’s a life-saving issue, of course we will enter,” Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney said.
Attleboro police only respond to the most serious medical calls along with the fire department, such as heart attacks and trauma, Heagney said.
In Mansfield, police respond to all medical calls with the fire department given the availability of officers on duty.
“The officer may not go directly into the house. The officer may stand by until the fire department gets there,” Mansfield Police Chief Ron Sellon said.
The nature of the emergency call will dictate the response, he said.
Police often serve as support for the fire department, handling traffic around emergency apparatus on the town’s many narrows streets, Sellon said.
Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath said in a statement that police will wait for firefighters once they assess the need at the scene.
“In every case where a person requires immediate attention,” McGrath said, “police will enter without delay and render aid as usual.”
Police are also taking precautions and practicing social distancing whenever possible when dealing with the public and washing their hands often, particularly between calls.
“They go from call to call to call. We want to ensure officers don’t contract it and transmit it,” Sellon said.
Heagney said everyone needs to take precautions and practice social distancing. “Adjust or turn to dust,” he said.
