With coronavirus vaccinations for residents and workers in nursing homes underway, public safety workers are next on the list and slated to start getting the vaccine in about two weeks.
Both groups are listed in the state’s Phase One vaccination plan and in that order of priority.
The earliest nursing home vaccinations known for this area will start on Saturday at the Maples Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wrentham.
Meanwhile, Attleboro firefighters and police officers could be in line for vaccinations sometime around Jan. 11, according to the city’s new health agent, Jessica Horsman.
She said the state’s Department of Public Health is expected to contact the city this week with a date for delivery of the vaccine.
“Our plan is to be hitting the first responders in Attleboro as quickly as we can,” she said.
Horsman, who held the health agent’s job in Seekonk prior to coming to Attleboro, replaced Alan Perry, who recently retired.
Attleboro Fire Chief Scott Lachance is eagerly awaiting the arrival of he vaccine to help his department get back to normal staffing.
“Hopefully we won’t have to be as worried about keeping everything in service,” Lachance said.
He said his department will be working in conjunction with the city’s health department and others in North Attleboro, Seekonk and Plainville to inoculate first responders in those towns as well.
Attleboro paramedics are expected to assist in the administration of the vaccinations.
“Whenever (the vaccine) gets here, we’ll be ready,” he said.
Vaccinating firefighters and police is crucial to easing the strain on departments, which have been shorthanded due to positive tests for coronavirus or required quarantines because of close contacts.
The city fire department has been down 11 members and the police department has been down five including officers and dispatchers.
Sturdy Memorial Hospital was the first facility in Attleboro to get the two-dose Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 15.
The hospital received 975 doses and began vaccinating staff members the next day.
Health care workers such as doctors and nurses coming in contact with coronavirus patients were first on the priority list issued by the state in Phase One of its three-phase vaccine distribution plan.
Phase One is expected to be accomplished between December and February. Those targeted for inoculations are “clinical and non-clinical health care workers doing direct and COVID-facing care, residents and workers in long-term care facilities, rest homes and assisted living facilities, emergency medical services, police, and fire, those in congregate care settings, home-based health care workers and health care workers doing non-COVID-facing care.”
Phase Two is scheduled for the months of February and March.
It focuses on vaccinating “individuals with two or more co-morbid conditions (who are at high risk for coronavirus complications), early education and K-12 teachers, transit, grocery, utility, food, agricultural, sanitation, public works and public health workers, adults over the age of 65 and persons with one co-morbid condition.”
Phase Three is scheduled to start in April and is open to the general public.
According to the state’s Department of Public Health, 35,618 vaccinations were given in the first eight days of the program, including 94 on Dec. 15, the first day shots were given.
As of Dec. 24 there had been at least 59,475 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and another 87,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine shipped to Massachusetts.
Both are two-dose vaccines.
Out of that total, 6,150 doses were shipped to facilities in Bristol County and 6,675 doses were shipped to facilities in Norfolk County.
As of Dec. 24, 44 percent of the vaccines had been administered to persons between the ages of 30 and 49.
Another 37 percent had been given to those 50-69 and 17 percent went to those between the ages of 20 and 29.
Two percent went to those 70 and over.
