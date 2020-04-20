ATTLEBORO — The Professional Firefighters of Attleboro Local 848 announced a plan to “Light Up Sturdy” to show their appreciation and express their thanks to Study Memorial Hospital's doctors, nurses, and staff for all they do on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
The event will take place on Tuesday afternoon.
Fire apparatus from nine area communities will line up on O’Neil Boulevard at 4:45 p.m. and start a drive around the hospital at 4:55 p.m. with lights flashing and sirens blaring.
“As first responders for the city of Attleboro and surrounding communities we work side by side with Sturdy Memorial Hospital on the front lines of this pandemic,” union president Paul W. Jacques said in a press release. “During these challenging times it never hurts to say ‘thank you’ to those you work with to remind each other we're in this together.”
