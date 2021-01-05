With inoculations for coronavirus underway at area nursing homes, police and firefighters will start to get theirs next week.
Both groups are part of the state’s Phase One rollout of the vaccines.
So far, the state has received 285,050 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna two-shot vaccines and as of Dec. 29 78,643 had been administered.
First responders in Attleboro are slated to get the vaccine next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, according to a post on the state’s Department of Public Health’s website.
Paramedics from the fire department are slated to administer the inoculations, which will be given by appointment in the police department’s training room and at the South Attleboro fire station.
First responders from Foxboro, Mansfield, Norfolk and Wrentham will get their vaccinations at the Foxboro Public Safety Complex at 8 Chestnut St. daily starting on Monday.
Police and firefighters from Plainville, North Attleboro and Seekonk will get their shots at the Plainville Fire Department at 194 South St. on Jan. 12, 15, 19 and 22.
First responders from Rehoboth are slated to get their vaccinations at the Somerset Fire Department at 475 County St. on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday of next week.
Phase Two of the vaccine rollout is scheduled for the months of February and March.
It focuses on vaccinating “individuals with two or more co-morbid conditions (or those who are at high risk for coronavirus complications), early education and K-12 teachers, transit, grocery, utility, food, agricultural, sanitation, public works and public health workers, adults over the age of 65 and persons with one co-morbid condition.”
Phase Three is scheduled to start in April and is open to the general public.
As of Dec. 29, medical workers had administered 78,643 doses of vaccine throughout the state, mostly to clinical workers.
By the same date the state had received 285,050 doses, which included 138,450 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 146,600 doses of the Moderna vaccine.
