Combine an increase in the number of people without jobs and a disruption in the supply chain for food aid, and you have a recipe for hungry people.
Volunteers at local food banks, however, say they are working to keep ahead of the demand.
At Lenore’s Pantry in North Attleboro, run by the town’s board of health, Joan Badger, human services coordinator, says, “We are feeding 300 individuals a month. It’s a challenge to keep things on the shelves.”
Lenore’s doesn’t get distributions from the Greater Boston Food Bank, the organization that helps private agencies. “Residents and businesses, those are our suppliers,” Badger says.
“We are limited in the number of items we can purchase in grocery stores, either because they don’t have it or they don’t have the quantity,” she says.
Lenore’s has a solid two-week supply of food for the population it serves, although there are some gaps on such items as pancake mix, baked beans, canned tuna and chicken and Spam, pasta and sauce.
But some of the recipients have dietary restrictions, limiting fat, salt or sugar. “We try to offer healthy choices,” Badger says.
Even if it’s limited, she says, Lenore’s will try to offer something to those who apply. “Some of these people have nothing. At least it’s food.”
Since mid-March, almost 573,000 state residents have filed for unemployment, according to federal labor data. That number is expected to climb as more people become eligible for benefits and could reach as high as 25 percent of the state workforce by June.
A volunteer at Murray Unitarian Universalist Church in Attleboro, which runs a food pantry Mondays and Thursdays, and serves about 40 families a week, says the issue is not so much an uptick in numbers.
“But we’ve seen every week...more people who have never been before, one to three new people on Mondays, six to eight on Thursdays, who have recently lost jobs,” the volunteer, who declined to be named, said.
Some items in short supply include shelf-stable boxed milk, dry cereal and rice. But the pantry recently got a sizeable donation of pet food, which could extend the food budget of a needy family.
“We’ve had an influx of contributions from the community, which has been greatly appreciated,” she said.
The church also can supply items like toilet paper and feminine hygiene products, which can also help a family stretch its food dollars.
Volunteers at other food pantries in the area told similar stories of increased demand and a sometimes disrupted supply.
Our Daily Bread, affiliated with the Congregational Church of Mansfield, serves about 120 local households weekly, according to Cristine Goldman, publicity coordinator.
They deal with grocery stores, convenience stores and the Greater Boston Food Bank, which they buy from at reduced rates.
“All have continued to have supplies, but they have changed somewhat,” Goldman says. “There’s been a reduction in certain kinds of donations. We’ve been short of eggs or peanut butter at certain points.”
They are still on the lookout for such items as cereal, canned soups and instant oatmeal.
However, she says, “The community has been coming forward and being extremely generous. ... People are looking for something to help their community.”
(All of the area pantries accept both food and monetary donations. Information is available on the organizations’ websites.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.