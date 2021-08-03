ATTLEBORO — Even in the restaurant business, that’s a lot of green.
Morin’s Inc., the parent both of Morin’s Hometown Bar and Grill and Russel Morin Catering, was one of a handful of food service companies in the state to receive a $10 million grant from the Small Business Administration recently.
Overall, some 2,500 restaurants and other food businesses in the state, out of nearly 7,000 applicants, received almost $1 billion from the sometimes controversial $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund, The average award was $388,000, the highest in the country.
More than 40 of the recipients of those grants were in the 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle.
They range from Morin’s and it’s multi-million dollar share to mom-and-pop operations like the Havana Café in North Attleboro’s North End, which received $28,000, to Foxboro’s puningly named Won More Time on Washington Street and its grant of just over $4,600.
Only four other food industry companies in the state joined Morin’s in the top ranks with $10 million grants. Most of them represented multiple restaurant outlets or had large numbers of catering employees. Morin’s, according to several online sources, employs more than 150 people. Russel Morin Jr., treasurer of Morin’s Inc, declined to comment for this story.
The SBA announced the list of the grant recipients last month.
For some, however, the wait goes on. Cecile Weeman, co-owner of the Mad Moose Saloon in downtown North Attleboro, was not among the listed recipients. She is looking into other programs intended to help businesses like hers.
“We are really strapped because we are so short of help,” she said.
The restaurant was able to take advantage of an earlier program, the Payroll Protection Plan, and that helped it stay open during the pandemic. Now, with that funding used up, she’s awaiting word on other aid programs.
“I’m wearing a lot of hats,” Weeman said.
Business has picked up, she added, although it’s not back to pre-pandemic levels. But, she said, “We’ll take what we can get.”
