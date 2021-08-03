ATTLEBORO — Even in the restaurant business, that’s a lot of green.

Morin’s Inc., the parent both of Morin’s Hometown Bar and Grill and Russel Morin Catering, was one of a handful of food service companies in the state to receive a $10 million grant from the Small Business Administration recently.

Overall, some 2,500 restaurants and other food businesses in the state, out of nearly 7,000 applicants, received almost $1 billion from the sometimes controversial $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund, The average award was $388,000, the highest in the country.

More than 40 of the recipients of those grants were in the 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle.

They range from Morin’s and it’s multi-million dollar share to mom-and-pop operations like the Havana Café in North Attleboro’s North End, which received $28,000, to Foxboro’s puningly named Won More Time on Washington Street and its grant of just over $4,600.

Only four other food industry companies in the state joined Morin’s in the top ranks with $10 million grants. Most of them represented multiple restaurant outlets or had large numbers of catering employees. Morin’s, according to several online sources, employs more than 150 people. Russel Morin Jr., treasurer of Morin’s Inc, declined to comment for this story.

The SBA announced the list of the grant recipients last month.

For some, however, the wait goes on. Cecile Weeman, co-owner of the Mad Moose Saloon in downtown North Attleboro, was not among the listed recipients. She is looking into other programs intended to help businesses like hers.

“We are really strapped because we are so short of help,” she said.

The restaurant was able to take advantage of an earlier program, the Payroll Protection Plan, and that helped it stay open during the pandemic. Now, with that funding used up, she’s awaiting word on other aid programs.

“I’m wearing a lot of hats,” Weeman said.

Business has picked up, she added, although it’s not back to pre-pandemic levels. But, she said, “We’ll take what we can get.”

Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews

Local businesses that received Restaurant Revitalization Fund grants Local businesses that received Restaurant Revitalization Fund grants

Source: Small Business Administration disclosure of businesses approved for Restaurant Revitalization Fund grants
Business name

Business name

 City/Town

City/Town

 Grant amount

Grant amount

Morins Inc.

Morins Inc.

 Attleboro

Attleboro

 $10,000,000.00

$10,000,000.00

Freestone’s Restaurant Group Inc

Freestone’s Restaurant Group Inc

 North Attleboro

North Attleboro

 $665,529.00

$665,529.00

Hua Sheng MA Inc.

Hua Sheng MA Inc.

 North Attleboro

North Attleboro

 $348,375.00

$348,375.00

Antonias International Foods Inc

Antonias International Foods Inc

 Attleboro

Attleboro

 $327,849.50

$327,849.50

Stacy Lee Donuts Inc

Stacy Lee Donuts Inc

 North Attleboro

North Attleboro

 $320,273.00

$320,273.00

All Star Pubs Inc.

All Star Pubs Inc.

 North Attleboro

North Attleboro

 $306,360.00

$306,360.00

LA CIMA INC

LA CIMA INC

 North Attleboro

North Attleboro

 $285,947.40

$285,947.40

WOODS PRETZELS INC

WOODS PRETZELS INC

 North Attleboro

North Attleboro

 $271,861.00

$271,861.00

SweetWorks Inc.

SweetWorks Inc.

 North Attleboro

North Attleboro

 $262,863.00

$262,863.00

Wong Cafe Inc.

Wong Cafe Inc.

 Attleboro

Attleboro

 $210,355.55

$210,355.55

Amaya Inc.

Amaya Inc.

 Attleboro

Attleboro

 $195,505.00

$195,505.00

SHOGUN HIBACHI & ASIAN GARDEN INC.

SHOGUN HIBACHI & ASIAN GARDEN INC.

 North Attleboro

North Attleboro

 $177,476.00

$177,476.00

NgYuen Enterprises Inc.

NgYuen Enterprises Inc.

 North Attleboro

North Attleboro

 $141,106.00

$141,106.00

Boston Pita Cafe Inc

Boston Pita Cafe Inc

 North Attleboro

North Attleboro

 $140,470.00

$140,470.00

LEGEND AJ INC

LEGEND AJ INC

 Attleboro

Attleboro

 $127,826.00

$127,826.00

BIG STAR DONUT INC.

BIG STAR DONUT INC.

 Attleboro

Attleboro

 $126,619.00

$126,619.00

ETC Lounge Inc.

ETC Lounge Inc.

 South Attleboro

South Attleboro

 $89,605.00

$89,605.00

The Burgundian LLC

The Burgundian LLC

 Attleboro

Attleboro

 $87,079.62

$87,079.62

L & C PRETZELS INC

L & C PRETZELS INC

 North Attleboro

North Attleboro

 $70,609.00

$70,609.00

Pedro Diaz

Pedro Diaz

 Attleboro

Attleboro

 $33,635.50

$33,635.50

Havana Cafe

Havana Cafe

 North Attleboro

North Attleboro

 $28,000.00

$28,000.00

Boston Pita Express Inc

Boston Pita Express Inc

 Attleboro

Attleboro

 $24,651.52

$24,651.52

Chamberlain Avenue Enterprises Inc.

Chamberlain Avenue Enterprises Inc.

 Mansfield

Mansfield

 $440,999.00

$440,999.00

Cafe on the Common Inc

Cafe on the Common Inc

 Mansfield

Mansfield

 $271,108.50

$271,108.50

Tasty Ray’s

Tasty Ray’s

 Mansfield

Mansfield

 $72,047.57

$72,047.57

Alberto’s Pub & Pizza Inc.

Alberto’s Pub & Pizza Inc.

 Norton

Norton

 $863,649.00

$863,649.00

336 TOTH LLC

336 TOTH LLC

 Norton

Norton

 $228,424.00

$228,424.00

Bliss Restaurant Corporation

Bliss Restaurant Corporation

 Norton

Norton

 $147,395.00

$147,395.00

Mac & Walt’s Inc.

Mac & Walt’s Inc.

 Norton

Norton

 $90,893.83

$90,893.83

KMPZ. Inc

KMPZ. Inc

 Norton

Norton

 $37,166.00

$37,166.00

Thomline LLC

Thomline LLC

 Seekonk

Seekonk

 $553,816.00

$553,816.00

DUBLIN HOSPITALITY LLC

DUBLIN HOSPITALITY LLC

 Seekonk

Seekonk

 $470,447.18

$470,447.18

Sowams Subs LLC

Sowams Subs LLC

 Seekonk

Seekonk

 $115,021.00

$115,021.00

CSS Subs INC.

CSS Subs INC.

 Seekonk

Seekonk

 $67,005.97

$67,005.97

KCS BURGER BAR LLC

KCS BURGER BAR LLC

 Seekonk

Seekonk

 $49,909.50

$49,909.50

CDS Enterprises INC.

CDS Enterprises INC.

 Seekonk

Seekonk

 $37,656.43

$37,656.43

Marie Soliday

Marie Soliday

 Rehoboth

Rehoboth

 $73,862.00

$73,862.00

GILDED TOMATO COMPANY

GILDED TOMATO COMPANY

 Rehoboth

Rehoboth

 $52,372.77

$52,372.77

Harvest Group Inc

Harvest Group Inc

 Foxboro

Foxboro

 $1,024,059.00

$1,024,059.00

Hong Yi Inc

Hong Yi Inc

 Foxboro

Foxboro

 $813,559.00

$813,559.00

FT Donuts Inc

FT Donuts Inc

 Foxboro

Foxboro

 $37,128.77

$37,128.77

maanheli inc

maanheli inc

 Foxboro

Foxboro

 $25,068.00

$25,068.00

Rainbow Bagel Inc

Rainbow Bagel Inc

 Foxboro

Foxboro

 $7,994.16

$7,994.16

Won More Time; LLC

Won More Time; LLC

 Foxboro

Foxboro

 $4,618.58

$4,618.58

Free Man Ventures LLC

Free Man Ventures LLC

 Norfolk

Norfolk

 $599,761.00

$599,761.00

DKW LLC

DKW LLC

 Norfolk

Norfolk

 $366,793.50

$366,793.50

NOVATOS BAR AND GRILL INC

NOVATOS BAR AND GRILL INC

 Norfolk

Norfolk

 $354,005.05

$354,005.05

Organic Buzz Cafe & Juice Bar

Organic Buzz Cafe & Juice Bar

 Norfolk

Norfolk

 $148,241.81

$148,241.81

Cilla’s Coffeehouse LLC

Cilla’s Coffeehouse LLC

 Norfolk

Norfolk

 $89,727.00

$89,727.00

Beck’s Bistro Catering

Beck’s Bistro Catering

 Norfolk

Norfolk

 $75,611.00

$75,611.00

Mozzarellas Of Plainville INC

Mozzarellas Of Plainville INC

 Plainville

Plainville

 $180,338.53

$180,338.53

Perfect Circle Donuts Inc

Perfect Circle Donuts Inc

 Plainville

Plainville

 $106,339.50

$106,339.50

jpk inc

jpk inc

 Plainville

Plainville

 $69,564.00

$69,564.00

House Of Fortune Inc

House Of Fortune Inc

 Plainville

Plainville

 $19,814.47

$19,814.47

Drabe Inc

Drabe Inc

 Plainville

Plainville

 $16,192.00

$16,192.00

James’ Breakfast and More Inc

James’ Breakfast and More Inc

 Wrentham

Wrentham

 $332,429.00

$332,429.00

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.