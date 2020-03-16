When a loved one dies, family members and friends gather and mourn.
It’s a tough time.
Now, in the wake of the highly contagious and dangerous coronavirus pandemic, the size of those gatherings is limited, making the time tougher.
On Sunday night, Gov. Charlie Baker limited all public gatherings to 25 people, and that includes wakes and funerals.
Such gatherings often attract many more and the rule will have a big impact on the families and friends of those who are deceased, Bill Hathaway, the owner of Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home on South Main Street, said Monday.
“Going forward I think this is going to be a very painful interruption to the routines that we’re familiar with for end-of-life services,” Hathaway said. “It will be heart-wrenching not to be able to gather in ways that are familiar and, for many, comforting.”
However, he knows it’s necessary.
“The alternative is outright dangerous,” he said, noting it’s older people, who are especially susceptible to the illness, who often make up a significant number of the mourners.
“That to me is a great concern,” Hathaway said. “I do not want our building to be a crossroads for infection. The last thing we want in the shadow of someone’s passing is for someone else to end up in the hospital.”
One option for families is to choose a private and limited service now and to plan a bigger memorial later to honor their loved ones when the danger has passed, he said.
But in the meantime he’ll do whatever he can to provide the best service possible.
“Our goal now is to support people as much as we can,” Hathaway said.
Jay Elias of Dyer-Lake Funeral Home on Commonwealth Avenue in North Attleboro said he is striving to work “in an integrated way” with local, state and federal government, churches and families to provide the best services it can under the new reality of attendance caps.
They will follow the rules, he said.
“Effective (Tuesday) we’ll limit the number of individuals for each service and we’ll enforce that,” Elias said. “But we’ll still offer a full range of services and work closely with all houses of worship.”
As with other funeral homes, safety is of paramount concern.
He said “social distancing” will be practiced by spacing chairs for services farther apart and making hand sanitizer available throughout the facility.
Normal anxieties surrounding the death of a loved one are compounded by the coronavirus pandemic, Elias said.
For families of the deceased, it’s an especially difficult time because they don’t know what they will be able to provide in terms of end-of-life services, he said.
He said Dyer-Lake works to reduce those anxieties.
“I think when a family does contact us, their level of anxiety drops considerably when they realize they can still honor their loved one, albeit with fewer people,” he said.
Some families try to allay the concerns of family members and friends about not being able to, or being afraid to, attend a service.
One Dyer-Lake family published an obituary saying it understood the concerns some have about attending a service and would be “just as happy receiving a card or note from them in lieu of their attendance.”
Ryan O’Hanlon who owns Duffy-Poule Funeral and Cremation Services on Peck Street in Attleboro, said limitations on the size of gatherings will affect services, especially for big families and, in general, how wakes are conducted.
“It’s going to slow down wakes,” he said. “We’re going to have to keep a count of how many people are here. We’ll only be able to bring in 10 or 15 people at a time.”
People won’t be able to stay as long to exchange memories about the deceased or to comfort each other, he said.
O’Hanlon said one option available to families is to expand the number of people who can view a service will be a webcast, which will allow as many people as possible to watch it live or recorded.
He said webcasting was originally started to enable those who live far away to view the service, but now it can serve those who are shut out because of the limit put on public gatherings or those who can’t attend because they are ill or are fearful of contracting coronavirus.
In addition, O’Hanlon said families have the option to wait a few weeks to schedule a service so more people can come, but that’s not for everyone. That option was offered to one family, but members turned it down because they felt the need to deal with the death immediately.
“They didn’t want to wait because they needed that closure,” O’Hanlon said. “They didn’t want to wait another three weeks to revisit the pain.”
