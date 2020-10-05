Three area entities are receiving about $500,000 in state grants to address residents’ food insecurity as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Hockomock Area YMCA in North Attleboro is getting $392,563 and will purchase three modular food centers as well as retrofit a farm barn as a series of Healthy Food Access Centers.
Foxboro public schools’ food service is slated to receive $63,827 and will purchase an online ordering system as well as storage and cooking equipment to better expand their program.
Four Town Farm in Seekonk is earmarked to get $43,100. It plans to install a ground-level storage area comprised of four new shipping containers. The containers will be used to store excess packaging and essential farm supplies to extend the sales of produce through the winter months.
The grants are among 33 totaling $5.5 million being handed out to ensure a resilient, secure food supply, state officials said.
The funding is part of the third round of a new $36 million Food Security Infrastructure Grant Program. It was created following recommendations from the state administration’s COVID-19 Command Center’s Food Security Task Force.
