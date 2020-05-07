If you have been anxious to get out and play 18 holes of golf this spring, Massachusetts has good news for you. But that 19th hole will still be off limits.
Limited use of courses will be allowed, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Thursday, as the state looks ahead to a gradual reopening of the economy starting May 18.
Baker said private owners of golf courses can now allow individuals access to their property as long as there are no gatherings of any kind and appropriate social distancing of 6 feet between individuals is strictly followed. Towns with municipal courses can open, too.
Foxborough Country Club off Walnut Street opened at 1:30 p.m. and about 80 members happily teed off before the day was out.
"We had a great day," said Lou Rivers, the head PGA professional at the private club. "It was probably just a typical May day. I think members are just excited to get back. They have been anxious, patient and understanding. It's nice for them to get back."
The club followed all the guidelines set forth by the state, including social distancing. "We spread out our tee times," Rivers said.
He added that the state didn't give much notice before announcing golf courses could reopen, but said "we were ready and have been preparing."
TPC Boston in Norton, also a private club and a stop on the PGA Tour, opened at noon, but over at the public 18-hole Chemawa golf course in North Attleboro, owner Glen Bourque said reopening is not like "flicking a switch."
"The problem is, they've kind of made the public think they can just show up," Bourque said, noting he had hopeful players pull into his Cushman Road parking lot Thursday morning to ask if he was open.
"That's just what we don't want," he said. "We can't have people all over the place."
Bourque would have liked a little more advance notice from the state since it will take time to bring at least some of his 30 employees back, replace the pins and cups on the greens and the makers on the tees, and arrange for the 15-minute space between tee times and to have golfers pay fees in advance to minimize contact with employees.
The ban on golf carts will be a problem for his many older players who can't walk nine holes but would still like to play a round and "get some sunlight and some smiles on their faces," he said.
Bourque said he understands the reasons behind the original shutdown, even though the lost two months have cost him "hundreds of thousands."
"But on the other hand (golf) is certainly an event where people can practice social distancing," he said. "All you have to do is stay two club lengths apart."
Bob Gay, president of the Attleboro Area Golf Association, said he "very pleased to hear" the governor's order.
He added that some of the limits that remain, such as not going into the clubhouse for a drink at the bar after a round, commonly known as the 19th hole, is a good idea.
"I hope and pray golfers to the social distancing thing," he added.
While some preliminaries have been postponed or are up in the air, the AAGA is hoping it will still be able to stage its centerpiece event of the year, the AAGA Open, which draws scores of the area's best golfers annually.
Gay said the organization "went a week later than usual" to avoid conflict with this year's TPC tournament, only to learn that the PGA Tour is now scheduled to return to Norton around the same time as the AAGA event, the weekend of Aug. 22-25.
"We are hoping life will be a little more normal," he said.
Kolby Simmons of Attleboro, who won the AAGA Open in 2018, said the reopening of golf courses was overdue.
"All the surrounding states are open," he noted, adding that he's played courses in Connecticut a couple of times. "It seems like they've been doing a lot of positive changes on these courses to make social distancing possible."
He added the reopening "is a good thing if the governor thinks it's a good thing."
He's hoping to get his practice schedule set in preparation for this year's AAGA, although he said "golf is not the highest of priorities right now."
Bourque, whose family has been operating Chemawa for two generations, is hoping people will be patient. "Everyone wants to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors. But to accommodate the public and the government will take some time," he said.
(Material from The Associated Press was used in this story.)
