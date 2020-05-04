This is the time of year local officials have traditionally had to ignore the beauties of spring and bury themselves in the nuts and bolts of municipal finances in anticipation of budget debates and the advent of the new fiscal year in July.
Although state and local revenue projections — and questions over local aid — have been thrown into a tizzy by the shutdowns and limitations imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, boards, councils and officials have to try to craft spending plans anyway.
Staffing levels, and the possibility of layoffs, are among the budget items at issue. The National League of Cities and Towns is predicting between 300,000 and 1 million public sector workers could those their jobs nationwide.
For Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux, that issue is a priority.
“This has been the biggest issue I’ve been working on this week,” Heroux said in an email to The Sun Chronicle. “My number one budget priority is to avoid layoffs.”
State funding under various laws, collectively known as “local aid,” makes up a good part of income for nearly every local government. But the state is facing loss of revenue on several fronts, including sales taxes that are down because businesses are closed, and money from lottery ticket sales, off by several million dollars.
“We don’t yet know how much our revenue is going to be down in the city but we know it is going to be down. I plan to use free cash and stabilization to help avoid layoffs. We hope to have a better sense of how much revenues are going to be down in the next week or so,” Heroux said.
That may be optimistic. State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, speaking of budget action, warns, “We’re not even close. We don’t know what federal aid we are getting, what revenue we are getting, we have zero information to go on for municipal funding.”
Geoff Beckwith, executive director of the Massachusetts Municipal Association, says the key for the state’s cities and towns is action by the federal government.
“Without a large infusion of cash, virtually every corner of the nation will be facing budget stress, he said. And that could lead to layoffs among public safety workers and first responders who are needed to “battle the pandemic.”
Like other municipal officials Michael Borg, town manager in North Attleboro, has spent the last several weeks (and weekends) going over fiscal topics in anticipation of upcoming budget hearings.
Right now, he says, the intent is “to retain all the employees we have.”
However, he said, “we have built a budget that is based on cuts in spending and local receipts and revenue.” North Attleboro has imposed a hiring and spending freeze and put some of those savings into free cash — otherwise uncommitted funds — for next year.
If that’s not sufficient, however, “then we have to look at other actions, from furloughs to layoffs.”
Some officials are not waiting for the other fiscal shoe to drop.
In Foxboro, selectmen last week scaled back proposed town spending by $2.5 million, anticipating a revenue shortfall of at least that much. Town Manager Bill Keegan called the move “a temporary measure to get us through an emergency situation.” Still, Keegan said, this does not mean cutting town workers.
“At this point, and with very few exceptions, I do not believe we will need to trim staff levels to achieve this goal.” Keegan said in an email. “However, if the situation continues to worsen, we are prepared to go back and make further adjustments as the situation evolves.”
Norfolk is hedging its bets. With no word from Beacon Hill and local receipts uncertain, Town Administrator Blythe Robinson said the select board will be asked to vote Tuesday on a “tiered proposal” — three different town budget figures, including one with an increase of 2.43 percent, another with an increase of 1.54 percent and a third that actually decreases the town spending plan by almost $1 million.
Robinson says one of those will be presented to the advisory committee to propose at town meeting, a date for which has already been postponed and could be pushed back to the end of June.
She noted that even the top figure “is the lowest increase we have seen in four or five years.” On the low end, the figure means the town might not be able to meet its obligations to various employee unions.
“That would trigger conversation with them,” she said, raising the possibility of layoffs on both the municipal and school sides of the budget. Robinson said she has “no idea of how many.”
Heroux said that saving money by dropping workers isn’t as straightforward as it sounds.
“When we lay off employees it’s bad for the local economy (city employees shop in local businesses) and it’s bad for the delivery of services to citizens (city employees respond to emergency calls and fix potholes and deal with any number of issues),” he said.
Attleboro has between 500 and 600 municipal employees, depending on seasonal workers.
Heroux said that — amid the doom and gloom over state revenue shortfalls — there is some reason for hope.
“I was in contact with Senator Markey and Senator Warren this week advocating that they push hard for revenue assistance,” the mayor said. “I’ve also been speaking with our state delegation advocating that they not cut local aid in the budget. It seems that they have pretty much decided they are not going to cut Chapter 70 money (state school aid funding), which is good because that will help avoid problems with the school budget.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.