They are about two months later than usual, but four area high schools are holding “traditional” graduations Friday night and Saturday.
The in-person graduations were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The state issued special guidelines for high school graduations, allowing them to be held outdoors starting July 19.
King Philip
King Philip Regional High School’s graduation kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday at the high school off Franklin Street (Route 140) in Wrentham.
The school’s 328 graduates were allowed to invite two guests to accompany them on the athletic field, Principal Lisa Mobley said. Each family will be socially distanced from other families, and masks are required.
Seekonk
Seekonk High School’s graduation will also take place Friday at 6:30 p.m. on the school’s football field. The rain date is Saturday.
Graduates and their families have been assigned 8-foot-by-8-foot squares on a grid painted on the football field, with a 6-foot buffer between the squares, Principal William Whalen said.
The ceremony is expected to last about an hour, he said.
Tri-County
Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School’s graduation is set for Saturday, starting at 4 p.m., on the athletic field at the Franklin school. The rain date is Sunday.
“What makes this year’s graduation ‘somewhat’ traditional is that we will have to modify our traditional program, less the scholarship presentations, to adhere to health protocols,” Principal Mike Procaccini said.
Only two immediate family members per senior are invited.
North TV will record the event and it will be simulcast for those who can’t attend in person.
Tri-County draws students from 11 towns, including North Attleboro, Plainville, Wrentham, Norfolk and Seekonk.
Norton
Norton High School’s graduation is scheduled for Saturday, starting at 9:30 a.m., on the football field. A rain date is Sunday. As with other graduations, each family will be assigned a square on the grid on the field. Graduates will be seated on the bleachers.
The ceremony will be recorded and uploaded to Norton Media Center’s YouTube channel.
