It is generally agreed we are living in a historical moment, something that will be going down in the record books.
The coronavirus pandemic of 2020 may not match the 1918 flu pandemic for number of deaths — 675,000 Americans among as many as 50 million worldwide — but it will be noted, not just for its growing death toll but its impact on societies and economies around the globe.
As often is the case, most people going through a monumental period of time are so busy living their lives and just surviving, keeping artifacts to remember historical times to pass on to the future is often the last thing on their minds. That’s the reason for much of what archaeologists and anthropologists do in the first place.
Many times, saving bits of history are an afterthought and come too late, leaving no legacy for coming generations to understand and learn from.
Attleboro area historical groups are starting to take steps to save some of that history as it is being experienced.
Plainville historians recently discovered they have nothing in their collections they know of left from the town’s experiences with the 1918 flu, and are intent on avoiding such a fate this time around.
Commission vice chairman Rian Chace asked the local police department to save some empty hand sanitizer bottles for the commission’s archives.
Those masks and gloves many are using are also mementos, minus the virus of course, as well as newspaper stories and photographs and other media coverage of the virus crisis such as audio from radio and video from television. And naturally in this internet age, emails and other electronic messages and postings.
“It is strange to think about, but we are in the midst of a historic event that decades from now will be studied and researched by future historians, including future Plainville historians,” commission Chairwoman Kristine Moore said. “It is important to document that history now so that it can be preserved.”
Moore posted the following on the commission’s website: “Keep this in mind as you take photos of you and your family self isolating, the assignments kids are working on or what the whole family is doing to keep busy. School work, photographs, Facebook posts, tweets, diaries, letters between friends, online articles, print articles, stories, these will all be assets when future generations of Plainville residents look back at 2020 and our current pandemic.”
Call it living history.
“Plainville’s history sadly has nothing to offer in the wake of the 1918 event and it would be a shame if that trend continues right now when history is happening, when we have the chance to document this history and remind future generations that we were here, we experienced it, we lived through it,” Moore said.
In Mansfield, historical society members have been saving virus-related items, including photocopying and saving newspaper articles for their digital archives, literature such as a flier from U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy with recommendations on how to deal with the pandemic, and photos of empty shelves at Stop & Shop and signs around town advocating social distancing.
“We certainly try to keep our eyes open at times like this for items that could be considered historical in the years to come,” said Andrew Todesco, secretary of the Mansfield Historical Society.
In Wrentham, historical commission member Bill Keyes said he recently caught his wife Nancy tossing out a postcard from President Trump telling citizens to wash their hands, keep their sick children at home, and follow the directions of state and local authorities.
“I told her she was holding a piece of ephemera with future historical value,” Keyes said. “A piece like this which most people will just throw away and then wash their hands will provide future generations with a rare glimpse into this otherwise forgettable crisis.”
The Wrentham Historical Commission has newspaper clippings from the 1918 Flu Pandemic, according to Chairman Greg Stahl.
“Once the Wrentham Historical Commission is able to resume its work, we will be actively preserving everything we can about our pandemic,” Keyes said. “I want my great-grandkids to associate names and faces with this moment in history. The coronavirus has already claimed so many greats from the worlds of music, the arts, and science alone. Moreover, it is cruelly silencing the voices of the elderly, our most precious links to the past and most valuable repositories of lived history. Even in the midst of these troubled times, we must remember to remember. We can and must think ahead so that wise people in the future can look back and learn from our travails.”
As for the 1918 Spanish flu, Keyes said his grandfather was orphaned by that pandemic. “It’s something he never spoke of, let alone retained tangible mementos of,” Keyes said. “I don’t plan to forget what the 2020 pandemic was like, or what life was like before it, as we will not return to the same world we knew. When my family did discuss the 1918 event, they always marked it as a dramatic turning point in our family’s course. They tried to imagine how different everything would be had Grampa not been adopted into a wonderful new Boston area family.”
The Falls Fire Barn Museum in the Attleboro Falls section of North Attleboro has some historical items from the 1918 flu, including town reports that list how many local cases and how many deaths.
“They sent them to the Bristol County Hospital. The town of North Attleboro paid for their stay,” museum director Nancy Campbell said.
The museum also has some quarantine signs and a blue light air purifier that was put in all of the schools in the 1950s due to the tuberculosis and diphtheria outbreaks.
“Unfortunately, any scrapbooks that we have don’t cover anything before the 1930s,” said Bob Lanpher of the North Attleboro Firebarn Preservation Society. “We are saving all current newspapers and will be putting that material on file.”
The North Attleboro Historical Society hasn’t had much of an opportunity to tackle the subject of saving articles related to the pandemic, member James Hale said, noting the society is pretty much shut down as most other groups are.
The Attleboro Historical Commission and Attleboro Historic Preservation Society haven’t met recently to discuss the topic, according to Marian Wrightington, chairwoman of the former and member of the latter.
“It’s a good idea,” Wrightington said, adding, “We’re more concerned about historic buildings.”
She suggested the city’s health department might be a good repository for items from these virus days.
In Norfolk, Barbara Bartholomew of the town’s historical commission said she wasn’t aware of anyone preserving virus crisis information except the local cable TV operation, Norfolk Community Television, which has been broadcasting and recording town government meetings and notices.
Bartholomew recalled her father, who was in the U.S. Army at the time of the 1918 flu, was stationed in Cambridge and was hospitalized for a time with the flu.
In Rhode Island, the Rhode Island Historical Society is collaborating with Providence Public Library to launch a Rhode Island COVID Archive.
