Sweat, grunts and the clang of weights returned to gyms all over the state Monday as Massachusetts enters Phase 3 of its reopening plan.
To say that owners and exercisers were happy to be back is an understatement.
“It feels unbelievable,” Jeff Fortier, co-owner of Answer is Fitness in North Attleboro said. “Everybody coming in is extremely happy we’re open and vice versa.”
He and brother Danny Fortier own the North Attleboro facility as well as one in Foxboro and one in Canton.
All opened on Monday.
Fortier said everything is flowing very smoothly at his gym, which like all gyms is limited to 40 percent of its capacity for the time being.
There have been no lines so far because his facility is big, he said, frequently interrupting the morning telephone interview to say “welcome back” to members coming through the door.
“I known them all,” Fortier said.
There are other safety requirements as well.
Exercisers who are 14 or more feet apart don’t have to wear masks, but those closer do.
Machines are separated to follow social distancing rules and must be sanitized after each use.
The Attleboro Y also opened its doors Monday and CEO Robin McDonald said she couldn’t be happier. Being closed was close to a nightmare, she said.
An empty Y is not a Y.
“It was awful,” she said of the last three months of state-ordered shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. “A YMCA with no members in it is not what you want to see.
“It’s good to be back doing the other things we do.”
She noted that it kept part of its mission moving forward by providing hot meals to the Y’s 14 boarders along with groceries for lunches. That way, they could reduce their chances of catching the virus by not going out as much.
In addition, the facility operated an emergency childcare center for essential workers that took in 40 kids a day and led a Stronger Together fundraising campaign to help support other nonprofits during the shutdown.
A total of $515,000 was raised.
“The community was extremely generous,” McDonald said.
Y members must make an appointment to work out, but that’s okay with one young member who was ecstatic to be back Monday.
“I woke up this morning and it felt like Christmas,” Harrison Wheaton, 14, said after finishing a two-hour workout. “I was super-excited.”
Staffers echoed the feeling.
While the numbers are down to meet regulations, especially in comparison to the typical noontime rush, it’s still great to be back, they said.
Ryan Ohnemus, the Y’s wellness director, said the Y is actually keeping the numbers under 40 percent as a precaution, and all is going well.
“It’s been smooth sailing and it’s great seeing familiar faces and hearing the clanging of weights,” Ohnemus said.
There are no inside classes, which cuts down the usual tumult, but outside classes at the pavilion area of the Pleasant Street branch are held, he said.
Nancy Roca who works the desk, is happy to be getting back to normal, although it’s not quite there yet.
“I’m so glad people are back,” she said. “I wish we could open it up to everybody but I understand why we can’t.”
“We missed them and they missed us,” Cyndee Goodinson, membership director, said.
Outside, Linda Gallant was busy sanitizing “touch points” such as the door handles, which she does every half-hour along with cleaning the restrooms.
Her usual job is teaching a fitness class for senior citizens, which she hopes to get back to soon.
“I’m just glad to see everyone back,” she said. “It’s been a long three months.”
