Gov. Charlie Baker’s order last week for cities and towns to stop their coronavirus vaccination clinics has left them scrambling to make new plans.
The order came down Wednesday and goes into effect on March 1.
Two local health departments issued updates Monday on their status as vaccination providers.
In Attleboro, Health Agent Jessica Horsman said her department will provide vaccinations at the direction of state officials.
“We will continue to be an integral part of vaccination efforts in the Commonwealth and proceed as directed by the governor and Massachusetts Department of Public Health,” she said in a press release.
“At this time we will only be focusing on vaccinations at either low income or senior housing along with homebound residents as long as vaccine availability prevails,” Horsman said.
She said home visits are being researched and planned with guidance from DPH.
“For individuals on the wait-list, we will be contacting you by email, phone, local cable and The Sun Chronicle,” Horsman said.
Meanwhile, the clinic scheduled for Friday at LaSalette Shrine will be for second doses only, she said.
It’s hoped that there will be enough vaccine.
“We are carefully monitoring our supply for currently scheduled vaccination appointments and hope that all clinics will proceed as scheduled,” she said. “We will communicate directly with individuals via phone if planned clinics need to be changed due to inclement weather or vaccine supply issues.”
Last week, Horsman said she was “shocked and disappointed” by the governor’s order, adding that it has increased the complexity of getting vaccinations for city residents.
“We acknowledge and empathize with individual’s frustration with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and we ask for your patience and persistence in your pursuit of vaccination,” she said. “We believe everyone is deserving of this vaccination and it will come to fruition in the future.”
When Baker called a halt to local distribution of the vaccine, the city’s health department had vaccinated 438 people with 550 doses.
Horsman urged all those eligible for vaccinations, those 65 and over or those 16 and over with two qualifying medical conditions, to call 2-1-1 for assistance to schedule an appointment, or to go to vaxfinder.mass.gov if they have access to the Internet.
Meanwhile, North Attleboro held its first clinic on the day the Baker ordered the vaccine supply withdrawn from cities and towns. It inoculated 138 residents.
As in Attleboro, “disappointment” was the word.
“We are extremely disappointed in this decision and are working with our state representatives to express how important the local vaccination clinics are,” read a press release from the town signed by Fire Chief Christopher Coleman, Town Manager Mike Borg and Public Health Nurse AnneMarie Fleming.
“The decision to end supporting first dose administration was implemented without any communication or input from town management, local boards of health and emergency managers,” the release stated.
The signees noted that those who got their first dose will get their second because the state has promised to provide enough vaccine at follow up clinics.
They encouraged residents eligible for the vaccine to go to mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-updates-and-information and to monitor the town’s website, nattleboro.com, or social media sites for more information.
